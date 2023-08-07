How to find and use cherry wood in Minecraft

Following the introduction of mangrove trees and the mangrove swamps biome in the Minecraft 1.19 update, the developers have now unveiled yet another tree and its corresponding biome in the latest version. The cherry groves biome has fulfilled the dreams of many players who had previously used mods to incorporate it.

This biome essentially resembles a small plains biome that emerges on slightly elevated terrain, characterized by the presence of one of the game's most intriguing trees. In this article, we will delve into the methods for locating cherry trees and harnessing their wood in Minecraft 1.20.

Guide to using cherry wood in Minecraft

Cherry trees bring a distinctive touch to the variety of trees in Minecraft. Unlike most other trees, they boast highly contrasting and vibrant leaves, and their wood possesses a unique color.

This new wood type adds to the diversity of the Overworld. You now have the opportunity to utilize a fresh selection of pink wooden items that perfectly complement builds based on the color.

How to find

Cherry groves is a mountain biome (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft 1.20, the new cherry groves biome generates in the same locations where meadow biomes appeared in Overworld versions 1.18 and 1.19. Consequently, to discover and explore cherry groves to obtain cherry wood, you need to venture into mountain biomes.

Cherry groves are typically found atop smaller mountains or along the sides of much larger ones.

Upon arrival, you will likely be captivated by the cherry trees and the slow descent of cherry petals. These cherry petals can be collected from the ground using any tool or bare hands. The trees can be harvested with any tool, and they also yield saplings.

Uses of cherry wood

Cherry wood items (Image via Mojang)

Similar to other wooden items in the game, once obtained, cherry wood can be used to craft a variety of items. Each item crafted using cherry wood has a unique pink theme that makes it stand out.

When you cut down a cherry tree, you'll obtain cherry logs. Obtaining cherry planks is a simple process, you just need to place the logs in any slot within the crafting grid. With the planks prepared, you have the ability to craft a variety of items on the crafting table.

Craftable cherry wood items on the crafting table (Image via Mojang)

You have the ability to craft a range of items, such as doors, slabs, buttons, trapdoors, signs, hanging signs, stairs, boats, boats with chests, fence gates, and fences.

The majority of these items can be crafted once you have planks and sticks in your inventory. You can find a list of all craftable items using the materials available on the crafting table.