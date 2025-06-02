Minecraft player discovers desert temple inside cave

Minecraft’s world generation system is incredibly vast and complex, occasionally leading to bizarre and unintended structure spawns due to bugs or glitches. Players have discovered shipwrecks floating in the sky, villages lodged inside mountains, desert temples in the middle of the ocean, and even nether portals merged with end portals.

These structures in Minecraft often result from conflicting biome data, seed anomalies, and/or other reasons. While technically errors, many players find these odd spawns to be fun discoveries worth sharing with the community.

Reddit user u/Doogie8876 made a post on the game’s subreddit where other players share interesting world seeds with unique structures.

The images showed a desert temple in the middle of a massive cave system. While there is a desert above the temple, it is bizarre for this structure to spawn inside a cave. The original poster asked the community if this happens and added the seed for the world.

Seed: -480132491346711199

Coordinates: At spawn point

Edition: Bedrock Edition

u/Spiritual-Toe7150 suggested transforming the area into a massive rebuild by turning the surrounding cave into lush caves and creating an overgrown desert temple, calling the idea “sick.”

User u/bobby1712234 appeared enthusiastic about it, calling the temple a great base. With a little rework, the player could turn it into their cave lair.

u/Same-Improvement1625 asked the original poster about the shader pack they were using, as everything in the image looked quite good. The user appeared excited about the aesthetic.

Redditors react to the Minecraft bug (Image via Reddit)

u/Optimal-Fennel-5032 chimed in, saying that perhaps the original poster is using Photon Shaders, although they could be wrong. u/Jennyfael humorously reassured another user that no dramatic consequences – like a midnight sacrifice to the Egyptian god Shesmu – would follow if their prediction about the shaders turned out to be wrong.

Hilarious bugs in Minecraft

The end portal bug in Minecraft led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios // Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)

Since the blocky world of Minecraft is generated using an algorithm, some errors and bugs can lead to hilarious structures spawning in places they are not supposed to be.

Players have discovered structures, such as villages embedded inside caves, desert temples in the middle of the ocean facing each other, and even shipwrecks on top of pillager towers due to these bugs. It is often a rewarding feeling when someone comes across these errors.

However, these bugs can sometimes affect the gameplay experience. For example, a player came across a ruined nether portal that spawned very close to an end portal, completely destroying the latter.

