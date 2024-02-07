Minecraft player discovers a giant cluster of glowstone

A Minecraft player recently discovered a very large cluster of glowstone and shared the video on Reddit. Glowstones are special blocks that emit light like torches and lanterns and can be crafted only by using glowstone dust. This item can only be found in the nether, which is a dangerous place to explore. Needless to say, exploring this fiery place requires players to know about the nether and avoid the dangerous mobs. Despite being a risky place to venture into, it has some exclusive items.

What’s so special about this cluster? Well, according to the consensus shared on Reddit, it is by far the largest cluster of glowstone ever seen. Here’s everything about the post and what makes it special.

Potentially the largest glowstone cluster in Minecraft: Reddit reacts

Glowstone is an item that is found in the nether and it can be used to illuminate the surrounding. It does not require any fuel source as it glows on its own. Getting glowstone is a simple process. Players can mine the glowstone block with a pickaxe to get glowstone dust. Combining nine glowstone dust gives one glowstone.

But here’s the catch: glowstone is usually found in very small clusters. It’s not rare, but it isn't too abundant either. When Reddit user XevYunkers posted a short clip of a Minecraft playthrough showing the biggest glowstone cluster the player has ever seen, it surprised the entire Minecraft community.

The video garnered a lot of attention, and many other players commented on the post, exclaiming how large the cluster is. Reddit user WhyFlip commented that this cluster is the biggest one they have ever seen. A lot of replies to the comment agreed with that as well.

However, not everyone was ready to believe it was the largest cluster of glowstone. User TwistTim commented that it might be the largest "exposed" cluster of glowstone ever seen, but they have seen even bigger ones tied along with veins of gold. But unfortunately, the user does not have a video proof for it.

A user named silentkiller107 commented that they had seen larger ones in their world. Another redditor u/DrEnd585 commented that they had seen a cluster that filled up an entire chunk.

Coming to the risks of traveling in the nether, the original poster mentioned that they are not using any cheats, especially turning on KeepInventory, which lets players keep their inventory even after dying in the game.

As the player is walking around in the nether with a host of valuable tools and items, people assume that they must be using some cheat. This might give players an idea about how dangerous the nether can be.

Since there is no limit to the cluster generation of glowstone, it might not be the biggest cluster ever. Many players might have come across even bigger clusters, and we can expect other similar posts as well. But that does not mean that this is an impressive find, especially in the nether where exploration is a risky thing.

