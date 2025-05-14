Minecraft player discovers the largest mushroom island yet, spanning 6.2 million blocks

The world of Minecraft is diverse with various biomes. There’s the green forest, the dry desert, and many more. Most of these are common and can be easily found. But some require a bit of exploration, namely the mushroom island. The rarity of this biome is not the highlight, but the size of the island matters.

Players sometimes explore the blocky world to find the largest mushroom island biome in the game. A Minecraft player and redditor u/ZennithMc made a post on the subreddit where other players shared interesting game world seeds.

The title of the post said that this was the biggest mushroom island in the entire game with an area of more than six million blocks. The user added that it was a collaborative effort that took more than 1,000 hours and they had to use a custom program to find the island.

Trending

The seed and the coordinates of the biome are as follows:

Seed: 888880641529027638

Coordinates: -7643 -22

Version: Java and Bedrock

Reacting to the post and the images, u/Bilk_Mucketyt were surprised at the image that featured the entire island and the horizon. They asked what is the original poster’s game’s render distance. The OP replied to the comment saying that they are using the Distant Horizon mod and the render distance is set to around 4,000 chunks.

Another player, u/Sunkissed_Chi_Guy, said that they can never understand what to build in the mushroom island biome. The user then asked other players about their ideas for such a massive mushroom island region.

u/8null8 replied that they should make a city and not worry about lighting up the area, as hostile mobs don’t usually spawn here.

Redditors react to the largest mushroom biome in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/StobbieNZ said they enjoy making farms and explained that doughnut-shaped ocean biomes are ideal for efficient mob farms, as most nearby caves don’t spawn mobs, eliminating much of the prep work.

They added that an ocean monument in such a setup can be easily optimized into a powerful farm. For builders, the user noted that these areas allow for low-light builds, like caves or dark forests, which create a haunting atmosphere without the risk of mob explosions, thanks to the natural lack of hostile spawns.

Mushroom island biome in Minecraft

The massive mushroom island in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/ZennithMc || Mojang Studios)

The mushroom island biome in Minecraft is one of the rarest and most unique environments in the game. Found as isolated landmasses in oceans, these biomes are instantly recognizable by their mycelium-covered ground, giant mushrooms, and exclusive mobs like Mooshrooms.

One of the standout features is that hostile mobs do not naturally spawn there, making it a peaceful place for building or farming. Players often try to find unique mushroom islands that are very large in size. Recently, the same user, ZennithMc, found this biome that covered a total area of almost six million blocks, only slightly smaller than the one discussed in this article.

They had also added that they were working to find the largest one in the game in a new week or month and break the current record. Impressively, it did not take the user more than 15 days to find it, which shows their dedication towards the project.

While the mushroom island biome in Minecraft is unique, there is not much players can find other than one unique mob. Mojang Studios should work on making this region even more exotic and worth finding. They can introduce special loot, rare metals, or even some challenging mobs that add the need for combat in the biome.

With the recent updates, the developers have shown that they are on the right path by improving the already present features. Perhaps they will look at this biome and start adding more unique content to the region in Minecraft.

