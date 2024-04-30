Minecraft player discovers an odd village with five churches

Every structure in Minecraft spawns according to an algorithm that works under the hood, telling the game how structures should look and where they should spawn. As with all the algorithms, they can malfunction, resulting in some structures that look weird to ones that are totally bizarre.

Bizarre spawns are usually rare, but when they are spotted, it is certainly an amusing sight to see. From desert temples spawning in a lake to villager houses on top of cliffs, the game can truly surprise players.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user by the name Prior-Ad-1067 discovered something that certainly falls into the bizarre category. An image shared by the user shows a village with five visible churches.

Here’s everything about the find and how other players reacted to it.

Minecraft player discovers an odd village

Reddit user Prior-Ad-1067 shared an image of a village that has five churches, all spawned very close to each other. It is like the game’s algorithm erratically spawned five of the same structures. While errors like these have been seen before; one example being a player finding a desert temple in a lake, finding five churches in one village always looks bizarre.

For those who are not aware, the church or temple are structures that almost every village in Minecraft has. These structures have a brewing stand where players can make all types of potions. So for the player who discovered these churches, they can also get five brewing stands for free!

Coming to how other players on Reddit reacted to it, most of the comments on the Reddit post were about how this find reminds them of places where churches are too common such as Utah or Oklahoma. Reddit user Nestrooo commented that the player might be in Utah, while another user by the name Irakhaz mentioned that it might also be in Oklahoma.

Comment byu/Prior-Ad-1067 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Prior-Ad-1067 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user by the name IronKnight33 commented saying that the seed of the world must be "Constantine."

Comment byu/Prior-Ad-1067 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Constantine, for those who do not know, is a comic book character who combats spirits, ghosts, and biblical angels. So the presence of multiple churches suggests that this might be a world where Constantine lived.

The game uses an algorithm called Perlin Noise that assigns random values which then specify the structure that is being generated. Some of the common odd structure generation that players might have seen is villages spawning in uneven terrain. This is commonly compared to other oddities such as the one seen in this Reddit post.