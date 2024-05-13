Minecraft player discovers rare triple mob spawners close to each other

A Minecraft player recently discovered three dungeons with mob spawners right next to each other. Dungeons, or monster rooms, are uncommon structures in the game that generate underground in the Overworld. While most players find them individually with one type of mob spawner, some get lucky and find multiple dungeons generating near each other.

This player was lucky enough to find three mob spawner blocks just a few blocks away from each other.

Three adjacent dungeon mob spawners were found by a Minecraft player

As soon as the player found three dungeons with mob spawners generated near each other, they quickly took a screenshot of it and posted it on Minecraft Reddit under the username Vantanay on May 12.

The person who found it was curious to know whether finding three adjacent mob spawners was rare or not. The community commented and confirmed that it was quite rare to find three of them so close to each other. Since it was an extremely rare find, their post received more than 3000 upvotes within a day.

The player also earned recognition from the community for providing the seed and the coordinates as evidence of the authenticity of their discovery. The seed of the world was 109770985, and the coordinates to the triple-dungeon generation were X: -1445, Y: -8, and Z: -845.

The player who found and screenshotted the rare mob spawner generation also had chunk borders enabled in Minecraft. One of the mob spawners was in a separate chunk, while the other two were in the same chunk. Additionally, since these dungeons were generated below Y level 0, they were entirely enclosed by deep slate blocks with a few patches of regular and mossy cobblestone.

The player already spawned-proofed all three mob spawners by placing torches on all sides. It is worth mentioning that the player was in creative mode since their character was hovering and did not have a health and hunger bar in the HUD.

The player who found the special dungeon generation commented in their Reddit post that one mob spawner summoned spiders, while the other two spawned zombies.

How does Minecraft generate dungeons or monster rooms?

Dungeons or monster rooms can be found in every Minecraft biome on the Overworld, usually in close proximity to strongholds, abandoned mineshafts, canyons, and caves.

In each chunk, the game tries 14 times to create a monster room between Y levels 0 and 320 or -58 and -1. Up to 10 monster rooms can be created for the higher altitude Y levels 0 to 320, whereas up to 4 monster rooms can be generated for the lower altitude Y levels -58 to -1.