Minecraft player discovers stunning badlands biome seed featuring massive crater

Minecraft player u/ZennithMC shared some images on the game’s subreddit where other sleuths post about interesting world seeds. The pictures showed a unique badlands biome with massive craters and cliffs that resemble the Grand Canyon.
The original poster added the seed spawns in the middle of the crater. The seed and coordinates of the world are as follows:
- Seed: 888881220281586984
- Coordinates: Y 256
- Version: Vanilla Minecraft Bedrock and Java edition.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
u/Kindly_Warlord remarked how cool a meteorite of ancient debris would look in the middle of the crater. Although meteorites are not part of the vanilla game, they would add so much to the lore.
It would hint that ancient debris might have a cosmic origin and isn't just limited to the underworld. u/Puzzleheaded-Visit-9 pointed out that the moment they read the words “ancient debris,” they thought of chariots seen in the medieval Roman Colosseum.
u/Appropriate_Twist_86 asked if this terrain generation was due to amplification, as normally, such terrain formation is quite rare. The original poster had mentioned that everything in the pictures is from the vanilla version of Minecraft.
u/fullmetal_ratchet thanked the original poster for sharing a crater-like seed, saying it was exactly what they needed to start building Tharsis City from Cowboy Bebop. The user mentioned they had been struggling to find the right terrain, so the timing was perfect.
For anyone wondering about the different visuals of the game in these images, u/aBrokenBed asked what shaders were being used in the pictures. u/ZennithMC replied that it was Photon shaders that added a bit of realism to the blocky world.
The beautiful world of Minecraft
Minecraft’s world generation is one of its most iconic features, and at the core is the Perlin noise, a mathematical algorithm used to produce natural-looking terrain. Over the years, world generations have evolved significantly, with one of the biggest changes arriving in the Caves & Cliffs update.
The Caves & Cliffs update completely redefined how underground and surface terrain is formed. Mountains became taller and more dramatic, while cave systems expanded into vast networks filled with lush biomes and massive caverns.
The addition of new features like dripstone caves and lush caves brought more variety to underground exploration, making mining and exploring more fun.
Although each world is procedurally generated, players still encounter familiar features like villages, mineshafts, and strongholds placed within logical parameters. This blend of math, creativity, and exploration is what gives the blocky world its essence.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!