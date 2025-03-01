Minecraft player discovers weird error in Xbox 360

Minecraft has come a long way from a simple project started by just one person and has become one of the most popular games in the world. Since the game has been around for more than 15 years, a lot of new players might forget how different the initial versions of the blocky game were from the current one.

Minecraft player u/LucasXXXIV shared an image on the game's subreddit showing two chickens inside a pen the user wanted to breed. However, a message showed that the animal cannot be bred as the maximum number of breeding chickens has been reached.

It might seem odd as players do not come across such issues in the game. However, it must be noted that the player was running an older version of the game on an Xbox 360. It shows how much the game has changed and improved over the years. The original poster asked what was going on and if there was a way to fix it.

Reacting to the post and answering the question, u/AnalysisOdd8487 said that in old Xbox 360 consoles, there was a limit to how many mobs could exist in the game world to prevent players from spamming mobs.

u/baseball3Weston12 said they thought there was a cap on how many babies a particular mob can have and that’s why these chickens could not be bred.

u/Had78 said that there was also a limit on the amount of banners that can be kept in a world. u/UntamablePig added that this limit was also on armor stands as well. The players were only allowed to have 16 armor stands in a world.

Redditors talk about the limitations of the Minecraft Legacy Console Edition (Image via Reddit)

u/Easy-Rock5522 wrote a lengthy comment saying the limit on armor stands was 16, and even phantoms were limited to just five. This limit was because the Legacy Console Edition was not too powerful, and Mojang Studios was porting it to the Bedrock Edition.

The user added that, for some reason, the Minecraft Aquatic update was completed way back in 2018, just three days after the release of Bedrock v1.6.0 the developers took another month for perhaps some testing reasons. u/UntamablePig added that having five phantoms in the Legacy Console Edition is still too high.

Minecraft is finally getting new mob variants

Chickens have also gotten new variants, along with cows and pigs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

It's interesting to note that there was once a limit to how many mobs a player could breed, and now there are almost a hundred different mobs in the game. There is also practically no limit to the number of mobs someone can keep, and things are getting even better.

Last year, Mojang Studios added eight new wolf variants in different biomes. This year, they are taking the same approach and adding new mob variants for almost all the animal mobs in the game.

Cows, pigs, and chickens have all gotten warm and cold variants. It would be interesting to see the new ideas developers come up with in future updates. Whatever it may be, fans are loving the direction the game is taking.

