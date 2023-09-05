Minecraft player discovers zombie piglin in a new world

When players create a new Minecraft world, the game instantly generates a few chunks of an Overworld realm and finds a suitable place to spawn a player. Since the game only generates one realm at the time of the world's inception, there is almost no chance that any mob from another realm can enter the Overworld.

However, in extremely rare situations, this might happen. A Redditor recently found a Nether-dwelling mob in the Overworld right after they created the world.

Minecraft Redditor finds a zombified piglin in a new world

Redditor 'u/gpoajejfoeffeaef' posted pictures of a zombified piglin roaming around a plains biome. The player also captioned and swore that they created a brand new world and saw this. The hotbar of the player also showcases that they have only crafted a crafting table, have a single level of XP, and have some raw mutton and sticks.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor finding a zombified piglin in a new world

Since zombified piglins never spawn in a new Minecraft world, the post from the Redditor gained a lot of traction on the game's official subreddit. Within a day, it received more than three thousand upvotes and comments. Members discussed how it could be possible to have the mob roam around Overworld right after the world's creation.

Many Redditors discussed how a pig can turn into a zombified piglin if lightning strikes it. Though loads of people agreed to the possibility of a lightning strike creating the Nether mob, a few argued and explained that there cannot be a thunderstorm for a certain amount of time after a new world is created.

The original poster themselves commented that there could be a possibility of a naturally occurring nether portal made in a ruined portal structure.

A few other players also noticed a burning zombie in the background and discussed how it spawned and started burning all of a sudden.

Other users explained that the world is not brand new, and there is a possibility of the zombie coming in contact with the sun after spawning in a nearby cave.

Apart from that, many users pointed out that the original poster had hitboxes turned on. This is a useful hack that players can turn on in Java Edition by pressing the F3 and G buttons together.

Overall, many members of the Minecraft subreddit were fascinated to see a zombified piglin roaming in the Overworld in a new world where the player did not even explore the Nether.