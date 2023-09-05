Minecraft
  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft player discovers zombie piglin in a new world

Minecraft player discovers zombie piglin in a new world

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Sep 05, 2023 10:56 GMT
A Minecraft Redditor spots a zombified piglin right after they create a new world (Image via Mojang)
A Minecraft Redditor spots a zombified piglin right after they create a new world (Image via Mojang)

When players create a new Minecraft world, the game instantly generates a few chunks of an Overworld realm and finds a suitable place to spawn a player. Since the game only generates one realm at the time of the world's inception, there is almost no chance that any mob from another realm can enter the Overworld.

However, in extremely rare situations, this might happen. A Redditor recently found a Nether-dwelling mob in the Overworld right after they created the world.

Minecraft Redditor finds a zombified piglin in a new world

Redditor 'u/gpoajejfoeffeaef' posted pictures of a zombified piglin roaming around a plains biome. The player also captioned and swore that they created a brand new world and saw this. The hotbar of the player also showcases that they have only crafted a crafting table, have a single level of XP, and have some raw mutton and sticks.

bro what i swear i just made the world by u/gpoajejfoeffeaef in Minecraft

Users react to Minecraft Redditor finding a zombified piglin in a new world

Since zombified piglins never spawn in a new Minecraft world, the post from the Redditor gained a lot of traction on the game's official subreddit. Within a day, it received more than three thousand upvotes and comments. Members discussed how it could be possible to have the mob roam around Overworld right after the world's creation.

Many Redditors discussed how a pig can turn into a zombified piglin if lightning strikes it. Though loads of people agreed to the possibility of a lightning strike creating the Nether mob, a few argued and explained that there cannot be a thunderstorm for a certain amount of time after a new world is created.

The original poster themselves commented that there could be a possibility of a naturally occurring nether portal made in a ruined portal structure.

Comment by u/mlgfruitshoot69 from discussion bro what i swear i just made the world in Minecraft
Comment by u/ZombiePigMan247 from discussion bro what i swear i just made the world in Minecraft
Comment by u/TheTolkienLobster from discussion bro what i swear i just made the world in Minecraft
Comment by u/DisgracefulPengu from discussion bro what i swear i just made the world in Minecraft
Comment by u/gpoajejfoeffeaef from discussion bro what i swear i just made the world in Minecraft

A few other players also noticed a burning zombie in the background and discussed how it spawned and started burning all of a sudden.

Other users explained that the world is not brand new, and there is a possibility of the zombie coming in contact with the sun after spawning in a nearby cave.

Comment by u/RefRaft_YT from discussion bro what i swear i just made the world in Minecraft
Comment by u/billyp673 from discussion bro what i swear i just made the world in Minecraft

Apart from that, many users pointed out that the original poster had hitboxes turned on. This is a useful hack that players can turn on in Java Edition by pressing the F3 and G buttons together.

Comment by u/12550821 from discussion bro what i swear i just made the world in Minecraft
Comment by u/Nop3-_- from discussion bro what i swear i just made the world in Minecraft
Comment by u/poopsoklord from discussion bro what i swear i just made the world in Minecraft

Overall, many members of the Minecraft subreddit were fascinated to see a zombified piglin roaming in the Overworld in a new world where the player did not even explore the Nether.

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...