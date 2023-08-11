Minecraft player discuss features they would like to be removed

Minecraft is a popular sandbox game that has steadily grown its player base over eleven years. Since its release, the developer has continuously introduced new features each year through major updates to maintain the game's appeal and entertain the player community. While Minecraft enjoys universal popularity, it's undeniable that a game with an array of features is likely to include aspects that don't resonate with every player.

The active members of the Minecraft Reddit community have deliberated on features or game mechanics they deem unnecessary or irritating and believe should be removed. In this article, we delve into the most prevalent features highlighted in the comments of the Reddit post.

Features in Minecraft that Redditors think should be removed

Even though Minecraft does not aim to be an ultra-realistic open-world game, most of its features still make sense and feel natural. Because of this, some less practical elements in the game can bother players. Still, the game's fun and creative aspects remain its strong points.

Redditors discuss features that should be removed

In most cases, passive mobs' behavior in the game closely resembles that of real animals. Yet, strangely, horses in the game sink like rocks when being ridden by a player, as mentioned by Redditor u/MrMeep0. Over three thousand people show agreement through upvotes and comments.

Anvils are often used to repair or enchant items in the game. However, these actions deplete experience points, and the cost increases each time the player modifies the same tool. After the price rises significantly, players can't use an anvil on that tool anymore, and the anvil simply says, "Too expensive."

This feature strikes many as unrealistic and unnecessary, evident from a comment that has gathered almost ten thousand upvotes.

Tamed wolves hold a special place in the game, cherished like pet dogs following the player. However, it's unfortunate that while accompanying the player in treacherous terrain, they occasionally slip off edges too readily, suffering harm or death.

Players desire increased intelligence in their pet wolves' movement. Additionally, they hope for the pets to respawn near the bed, similar to the player's revival after death.

Coordinates play a crucial role in the game, enabling players to explore Minecraft's diverse world and find their way back to their bases.

Commenting players express a desire for the Bedrock Edition of the game to either have coordinates enabled by default or offer an option for enabling them, which would significantly simplify gameplay.

Signs are items that players can craft and write text on, placing them on blocks. However, once a sign is placed, the game automatically enters edit mode for that sign.

This has proven to be bothersome for many players, as not everyone intends to write something immediately after placement. In fact, many players use signs for small decorations or within farm killing chambers to contain lava.