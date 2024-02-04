Minecraft player explains how volcano biomes can fit in the game

The Minecraft world is filled with all kinds of biomes that players can explore and grab resources from. However, it does not have one involving a volcano. The volcano biome is very much a possibility since it would have lava as a liquid and soaring stone mountains. While mods can be added to add custom volcano biomes, Mojang could also offer one for the vanilla version.

The topic was recently discussed on the Minecraft subreddit.

Minecraft Redditors discuss the addition of volcanoes in the game

Recently, a Redditor by the name of Chance-Scholar-2957 posted their point about why volcanoes should be added to the game. They initially talked about tuff blocks.

According to them, Mojang could improve the title's geology logic by adding volcanoes and making tuff blocks spawn from them. These blocks are essentially volcanic ash. The user pointed out how Mojang first added tuff blocks to geodes but replaced them with smooth basalt.

Finally, the original poster mentioned trial chambers. There is no logic behind tuff blocks' existence in Minecraft, and this individual's point was that the addition of volcanoes would explain why these items are in the title. According to them, this would be "lore accurate" since the blocks were used in trial chambers by some unknown ancient builders.

Since volcanoes can be interesting in the game, many players flocked to the post to discuss it. Within a day, the post received more than two thousand upvotes and comments.

Some discussed that though Mojang would not add volcanoes, the idea of their inclusion was fascinating to them. The thread went on to discuss how lava could easily flow from mountains, and that rain could turn into falling ash when players entered a volcanic biome.

Some Minecrafters argued that tuff can form underground since there are many lava pools inside the Overworld's surface. Another Redditor pointed out that the geology of the game cannot be compared to real life since this title has a lot of features that do not make sense.

Nonetheless, almost every one of them appreciated the idea of having volcanoes in the game.

As mentioned earlier, a modded version of the game can easily have not one but multiple kinds of volcanoes. One Redditor mentioned Biomes O' Plenty and commented on how this mod adds fiery biomes to the game.

Overall, many in the Minecraft community flocked and discussed whether volcanoes should be added to the sandbox title or not. Many were in favor of it, while others talked about the geological accuracy in this game and certain mods that could easily add volcanoes. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.