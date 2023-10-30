Minecraft 1.21 new tuff blocks guide: Recipes, uses, and more

At Minecraft Live 2023, Mojang unveiled details about the next major Minecraft update, showcasing several planned major features. The 1.21 update will revisit some of the recently released blocks, such as copper and tuff.

Mojang has already introduced all the new blocks associated with copper and tuff in the latest Java snapshots and Bedrock beta versions. While most of the new blocks pertain to copper, there's a significant addition of new blocks within the tuff family.

Thus far, Mojang has revealed three new tuff block types: tuff bricks, chiseled tuff, and polished tuff. They have also included stairs, slabs, and walls for all variants. Here's a guide on crafting these new blocks in Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.21 tuff blocks guide

The tuff block was introduced to Minecraft in the initial phase of the Caves & Cliffs update. It has been nearly three years since its release, yet no new features have been added. A proposed new mob called the Tuff Golem was part of the Mob Vote 2022 but unfortunately didn't win the vote. Nevertheless, Mojang has finally decided to give some attention to these blocks.

In the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, players will gain access to tuff stairs, slabs, and walls. The crafting recipes for these blocks remain the same as for other stair, slab, and wall blocks. Alternatively, players can utilize a stonecutter block to create stairs, slabs, and walls using regular tuff blocks.

Polished tuff

Polished tuff blocks (Image via Mojang)

Polished blocks represent a shinier variant of regular blocks. Like other polished blocks, players can craft polished tuff blocks by arranging four tuff blocks in a crafting grid.

Alternatively, players can utilize a stonecutter to directly convert tuff into polished tuff. This method proves beneficial, especially when dealing with an odd number of tuff blocks or when players only require one or two polished tuff blocks to finalize their builds.

Polished tuff blocks offer versatility as they can be crafted into slabs, stairs, and walls. Players have the option to create them using either a crafting table or a stonecutter.

Tuff bricks

Tuff bricks coming in the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft features various brick blocks, which offer a cleaner and more textured alternative to regular stone-type blocks such as stone, blackstone, deepslate, and others.

In the 1.21 update, players gain the ability to craft tuff bricks by using polished tuff blocks. By arranging four polished tuff blocks in a square pattern on a crafting grid, players can craft four tuff bricks.

Similar to other stone blocks, players can use a stonecutter to transform polished tuff into tuff bricks. The stonecutter also enables the creation of stairs, slabs, and walls from these tuff bricks.

Chiseled Tuff

Chiseled tuff blocks (Image via Mojang)

Chiseled tuff is the third variant of tuff revealed for the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update. It's easy to craft and features a unique pattern that builders will appreciate for their constructions.

To create one chiseled tuff block, players can arrange two tuff slabs in a column on a crafting grid.

Chiseled tuff serves solely as a decorative block and doesn't have additional utility. As of now, there are no available stair, slab, or wall variants for chiseled tuff. Mojang may reveal more copper and tuff blocks in future releases.