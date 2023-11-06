Minecraft player explodes 750,000 TNT blocks 

Minecraft players have gotten quite familiar with the workings of TNT blocks, but only so many fans are willing to detonate huge clusters of them at once. This is partly due to the number of performance issues detonating several TNT blocks can cause, as it's a particularly CPU-intensive process. However, that didn't stop one Reddit user from setting off 750,000 TNT blocks.

On the Minecraft subreddit, the player u/SteveCNTower shared a timelapse video of the effects on the terrain when such a massive amount of TNT is detonated. The task required a substantial amount of processing power from SteveCNTower's device, but the results are certainly remarkable.

In the comments, Minecraft fans joked that u/SteveCNTower must have accomplished this feat with a supercomputer.

Minecraft fans react to u/SteveCNTower detonating 750,000 TNT blocks

Suffice it to say that Minecraft fans were quite surprised that u/SteveCNTower was able to capture footage of such a massive in-game explosion. Considering the PC resources required to accomplish such a large detonation, many players joked that u/SteveCNTower was using some form of futuristic technology or a supercomputer that was draining the entire power grid of a city.

Other players theorized that perhaps u/SteveCNTower had manipulated the in-game tick speed and recorded it before speeding the footage up, as this would presumptively offset some of the resource demand on a platform after detonating so many TNT blocks. u/SteveCNTower has yet to reply, but the theory does hold some water.

Minecraft players wonder how 750,000 TNT explosions could be recorded simultaneously (Image via Reddit)

Players continued to wonder just how powerful the hardware was that captured this in-game explosion, and others compared the detonation to those of the Trinity Nuclear Tests, even going so far as to quote or reference J. Robert Oppenheimer, the "father of the atomic bomb."

Some Minecraft Redditors also pointed out that villages were on the periphery of the blast radius, leaving them to wonder what the villagers within must have just witnessed. Plenty of commenters were also surprised that the villages themself weren't caught in the full blast of all of the TNT. But all things considered, the villagers are likely a bit happy they weren't caught in the explosion.

Players express astonishment that nearby villages weren't caught in the TNT blast (Image via Reddit)

Countless commenters also referred to the Oddly Satisfying subreddit, and it isn't hard to see why. Watching the detonation effectively turn countless grass blocks into a pit of little more than dirt over a timelapse almost looks like an image being generated, creating a very satisfying circle in the explosion's wake.

Whatever the case, creating such a vast explosion is simply incredible without causing the game to crash, and watching u/SteveCNTower's video is oddly entrancing as it effectively creates a near-perfect circular crater from TNT explosions. Perhaps players can create even bigger detonations in the future, though they'll undoubtedly need a beefy PC to do so.