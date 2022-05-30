Minecraft player finds a creative way to display mobs

Minecraft has so many ways that players are able to customize their worlds and builds. With over 150 blocks to choose from, there are so many ways to express oneself in the game. In addition to blocks, certain players may wish to have some hostile mobs on display, which can greatly increase the lively feeling of the world. However, it's not always easy to get these hostile mobs to be on display.

In addition to mobs simply destroying everything around them, some will also be good candidates for a zoo. For example, a creeper would detonate and destroy everything around it if a player tried to keep one around. Luckily, a player named u/manimanito100 on Reddit's r/Minecraft subreddit discovered a way that they can safely and easily store hostile mobs.

Redditor discovers creative way to display hostile mobs in Minecraft

When the video first starts out, viewers are treated to u/manimanito100 building a frame for storing a hostile mob. However, the frame is only one block deep, which begs the question of how it will be stored safely. This is quickly answered by them spawning a creeper and placing glass. Pistons are placed down, forcing the creeper and the glass into the enclosure, trapping it inside.

When the creeper recovers from being pushed, it is simply trapped inside the glass. It cannot react to the player, nor can it suffocate inside the glass. This makes this method a great way for players to store mobs in an easy and safe manner. The carpet can also be modified to be any color, according to the player's aesthetics.

Redditors love the concept of the creeper in glass in Minecraft

Many Redditors weighed in, saying that they thought this was a very well executed idea. Some remarked on how happy the creeper looked when it was inside the glass. Not only was the player safe from the creeper, but the creeper was safe from the player. This symbiotic relationship worked for everyone involved. Other Redditors joked about the predicament of the creeper in the comments.

Some players were concerned how hard this would be in Survival Mode

With Creative Mode, this method works very well, as getting the pieces, as well as spawning eggs is an easy and straightforward process. However, in Survival Mode, this will be much harder for players. Some suggested tripwires, but there was still a bit of a disconnect about how long this would take and how difficult it would be.

Perhaps there will be some more creative ways to build mob displays in the future

There are so many different ways that players refine this fantastic mob display build in Minecraft, from choosing different bricks and the carpet to adding signs with funny sayings or quotes on them. With Reddit, there is always so much that players can learn about the title and contribute from the discussions on almost any thread.

