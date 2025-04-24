Minecraft player finds nether fortress in overworld due to rare generation glitch

Despite more than 15 years of Minecraft’s initial release and countless updates, the game is still filled with many errors and glitches. Thankfully, most of these bugs are minor and do not really break the gameplay or the experience. And sometimes, they are so interesting that players share them in online forums and communities.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/cbunny_6 made a post on the Minecraftseeds subreddit, where other players share the seeds of unique game worlds. The user asked the community if their world was bugged as they found a nether fortress and bastion in the overworld. They also added that they had just come back to the game and it was their first world in version 1.21.5. The bugged structure was around 500 blocks away from the spawn point.

The user also mentioned that there are many giant cave holes everywhere around the structure. For those who want to test it, here are the details of the world:

Seed: 6429036818838891784

Coordinates: -600, 100, -150

Version: Java 1.21.5

Reacting to the post and answering the question, u/GodoftheTranses said that the seed is bugged, and as long as the errors do not corrupt the world to make it unplayable, it makes it more fun and chaotic. Another player, u/rmpalin said that the question made in the post is hilarious if it is a genuine one. The user said that the world is incredibly bugged.

Redditors react to the bizarre bug (Image via Reddit)

u/TesseractToo said that the last image shows the sky colored like the nether near the horizon. This makes the bug even more interesting and rare. Another player, u/SO6P_Cosmic, jokingly said that they should not show this seed to any speedrunners. u/Sammmyilspider added that the original poster got the A Minecraft Movie seed.

The bugs and errors in Minecraft

A bug leading to two desert temple spawning underwater in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/MZEEN1367/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft bugs, as long as not severe, can be some of the funniest and most interesting things in the game. There have been some hilarious bugs that players have come across. These include two desert temples floating in the middle of Minecraft's ocean, a pillager tower that reaches the clouds, and other world-generation bugs that make no sense.

Since the blocky world is generated using an algorithm and at a massive scale, it is normal that sometimes, these bugs might peep through and generate something erratic. However, sometimes these bugs can cause problems as well. Recently, a player shared how a bugged nether portal spawned near an end portal in their MInecraft world, making it completely useless.

