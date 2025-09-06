  • home icon
  Minecraft player finds the perfect seed for ocean adventure

Minecraft player finds the perfect seed for ocean adventure

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 06, 2025 18:09 GMT
Redditors react to the massive ocean world (Image via Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player found a massive ocean region (Image via Reddit/vxs8122/Mojang Studios)

Players explore the blocky world of Minecraft to find unique locations and terrain generation worth sharing with the community. They have come across unique island worlds, striking mountains, and large cherry blossom biomes that are perfect for setting up a base or finding resources. But what about players who hear the sea calling out to them?

Minecraft player u/vxs8122 posted a photo on the game’s subreddit where other players share seeds for interesting worlds with unique qualities. The image showed a zoomed‑out map of a massive ocean with barely any land. The original poster stated that this region can be found within 8,000 blocks of the spawn point and is almost 95% ocean. Not only that, there are also some massive mushroom islands in this seed.

In a comment, the original poster shared the seed and other details of this world. They are as follows:

  • Seed: 3557401991 (Large Biomes)
  • Version: 1.18 Java Edition

u/Diddyman07 pointed out that the island on the top right of the image looked like Australia. u/Front_Cat9471 said they wished this region had fewer mushroom islands and more normal land instead, since mushroom islands are supposed to be rare, and having them everywhere defeats the specialty of the biome.

The user added that they would still play in this world and asked if there was any way to convert a mushroom island into regular land. However, there were no replies to their comment.

Redditors react to the massive ocean world (Image via Mojang Studios)

u/lostraven said they had not played Minecraft in a couple of years, but this post was enticing enough to get them to download and play again. They also joked about not needing trees when there is so much water around. u/mr-_who added that global warming is creating some great things these days.

Unique locations in Minecraft

A player discovered an underground village (Image via Reddit/Enderfy17 || Mojang Studios)

The blocky world of Minecraft is filled with unique regions worth finding. From massive mountains to vast plains, getting the right area to start the game is a big deal for many players. This is why the community of Minecraft seed sharers is large and very active.

While some of these locations are naturally generated, some regions can become quite unique due to bugs. For example, players have found desert temples spawning in the middle of the ocean or villages embedded inside hills. Finding these glitched areas is always fun and worth sharing with the community.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More






