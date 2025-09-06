Minecraft player finds the perfect seed for ocean adventure

Players explore the blocky world of Minecraft to find unique locations and terrain generation worth sharing with the community. They have come across unique island worlds, striking mountains, and large cherry blossom biomes that are perfect for setting up a base or finding resources. But what about players who hear the sea calling out to them?Minecraft player u/vxs8122 posted a photo on the game’s subreddit where other players share seeds for interesting worlds with unique qualities. The image showed a zoomed‑out map of a massive ocean with barely any land. The original poster stated that this region can be found within 8,000 blocks of the spawn point and is almost 95% ocean. Not only that, there are also some massive mushroom islands in this seed.Rare seed which within 8,000 blocks from world spawn, at least 95% is just ocean byu/vxs8122 inminecraftseedsIn a comment, the original poster shared the seed and other details of this world. They are as follows:Seed: 3557401991 (Large Biomes)Version: 1.18 Java Editionu/Diddyman07 pointed out that the island on the top right of the image looked like Australia. u/Front_Cat9471 said they wished this region had fewer mushroom islands and more normal land instead, since mushroom islands are supposed to be rare, and having them everywhere defeats the specialty of the biome.The user added that they would still play in this world and asked if there was any way to convert a mushroom island into regular land. However, there were no replies to their comment.Redditors react to the massive ocean world (Image via Mojang Studios)u/lostraven said they had not played Minecraft in a couple of years, but this post was enticing enough to get them to download and play again. They also joked about not needing trees when there is so much water around. u/mr-_who added that global warming is creating some great things these days.Unique locations in MinecraftA player discovered an underground village (Image via Reddit/Enderfy17 || Mojang Studios)The blocky world of Minecraft is filled with unique regions worth finding. From massive mountains to vast plains, getting the right area to start the game is a big deal for many players. This is why the community of Minecraft seed sharers is large and very active.While some of these locations are naturally generated, some regions can become quite unique due to bugs. For example, players have found desert temples spawning in the middle of the ocean or villages embedded inside hills. Finding these glitched areas is always fun and worth sharing with the community.