Minecraft player forgets warped fungus on a stick, gets stranded in lava

Traveling in the Nether is often a challenge for Minecraft players. It's arguably the most dangerous dimension in the game, though the End does have the void and may take that crown. There are hostile mobs everywhere, including several exclusive to the Nether and many more dangerous.

All of that creates a struggle for players, though that part can be avoided with the Peaceful difficulty setting and other items. Another challenge in the Nether is the presence of fire and lava. Netherrack stays on fire forever, and there are oceans of lava everywhere players might turn.

The Nether is full of danger (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Fortunately, there's a way to cross those lava oceans safely. Striders, which were added in the 1.16 update, can walk across lava with no problem and be ridden with a saddle. They're directed with warped fungus on a stick unless players forget to grab it as this Minecraft Redditor did.

Minecraft Redditor hops on strider without warped fungus and gets stuck

Warped fungus was introduced in the 1.16 update alongside striders as Mojang completely revamped the Nether. Striders are one of the most valuable additions to the game from that update, but only if players craft how to ride them.

They can't be ridden without a saddle, which this player remembers. This is a common event for this particular Redditor, as they had a strider with a saddle attached to a lead on a fence post.

They had ridden the strider a few times before and kept it for their lava traveling needs. This time, they were entirely at the mercy of the strider, which prompted them to say:

"Well… that was a mistake."

It was a mistake because there was no safe way to get back to the platform that held the warped fungus on a stick. There's also no telling how long it may take for the strider to get somewhere for the player to exit safely.

The video ended after about 20 seconds of being stranded. However, they were more than likely stuck out there for a very long time.

One commenter likened it to a real-life situation where someone might find themselves entirely uncontrollable.

Another commented that the player was probably better off relaxing and enjoying the ride.

Either way, this is a situation players will undoubtedly want to avoid. If ever riding a strider, gamers need to ensure they do it correctly to not be stranded without the hope of getting off the mob.

Warped fungus on a stick functions the same way a carrot on a stick does, except with a slightly different mob. Both pigs and striders need saddles, which can be fished up or found in chests.

Warped fungus (Image via Waifu Simulator 27)

Players can place the saddle on the strider but should not get on just yet. If they do, there's a chance the strider will immediately take off. Before getting on the mob, crafters should always (as this Redditor forgot to do) ensure they have their warped fungus on a stick.

After that, they can hop on and lead the mob wherever they want to go. If not, they'll be stuck in the middle of a lava ocean, just like this Minecraft player.

