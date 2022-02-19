Fungus in Minecraft: Both the types, generation, usage and more

Minecraft has loads of different materials and items in the game, including fungus. These are mushroom-like blocks that generate in the Nether. As the fungus can multiply and grow, they are the reason for two entirely separate biomes in the hellish Nether realm, the Warped Forest and the Crimson Forest.

While they are lesser known and rarely used, they do have their own specialties. Currently, there are two major types of fungi: warped and crimson. Interestingly, they have quite a few uses, ranging from breeding to riding striders. Therefore, players must know the differences, similarities, and use of these two fungi.

Types of fungus in Minecraft: Their uses, generation and more

Warped Fungus

One of the two fungi found in the game, Warped Fungus has a teal and dark purple color with bright orange spots on them. They are as tall as some flowers in the Overworld and can only be found in a Warped Forest in the Nether realm.

They grow in Warped Forests (Image via Minecraft)

This fungus can be obtained by simply attacking it. Once they are collected easily, they can be placed on any type of dirt block, nylium, or soul soil blocks. If they are placed on a warped nylium block and bone meal is used on them, they have a 40% chance to convert into a taller equivalent of itself.

Besides this, they have two major features with Nether mobs. Firstly, hoglins are scared of Warped Fungus and run away if they are near one, making it extremely convenient to scare off the hostile mob or to make a hoglin farm.

Striders are attracted to these fungi (Image via Minecraft)

Secondly, this item can be combined with a fishing rod and be used on a strider to steer while riding these interesting mobs. This way, players can easily cross lava lakes on striders.

Crimson Fungus

Being the other type of fungi in the game, Crimson Fungus is red in color with similar orange spots. Though they are about the same size as the Warped Fungus, they can only be found in a Crimson Forest in the Nether realm.

They grow in Crimson Forests (Image via Minecraft)

Like its Warped counterpart, these can also be obtained by breaking them in any manner. Similarly, they can also be placed on any dirt block, nylium or soul soil. When placed on crimson nylium, they have a 40% chance of growing into their tall variant once bone meal is used.

It can be used to breed hoglins (Image via Minecraft)

Other than this, they have one major feature with Hoglins. This fungus can be used to breed the hostile mobs and prevent them from being despawned. However, this does not mean that the hoglins will stop attacking players.

