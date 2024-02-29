Minecraft player gets an overpowered sword from trading

A Minecraft Redditor recently received an overpowered sword while trading with a weaponsmith villager. In the block game, trading is one of the best activities. Players can trade with villager mobs and obtain some useful items. For instance, they can trade useless items for emeralds, which can then be used to buy valuable gear like weapons, armor, and maps.

On that note, a player posted a picture of an excellent sword trade on Reddit that went viral.

Minecraft Redditor receives a surprisingly powerful sword from trading

The Redditor named 'u/Imaginary_Watch_2421' recently posted a picture of an in-game trade UI showcasing an iron sword with loads of enchantments. The weapon had sharpness 3, knockback 1, unbreaking 3, fire aspect 1, sweeping edge 3, and looting 2 enchantments on it.

Though the original poster wrote that it was an iron sword, they were still surprised to see the number of enchantments on it. The sword was being sold for 17 emeralds, which is quite affordable, considering the enchantments. It was even more impressive since the weaponsmith was at a novice level and had the sword as their first trade.

Due to how bizarre the trade for an overpowered sword in Minecraft, the post instantly went viral on the game's official subreddit, receiving over 1800 upvotes and comments within a day.

One user commented on how useful the sword would be if the player was starting their journey in a new world. Some were impressed by its low price, while others pointed out how the villager was at a novice level:

Some players also joked that the villager either had trades like a veteran NPC from Dungeons and Dragons games or simply took weapons from Elden Ring:

Some users saw the sweeping edge of the sword and began discussing why the enchantment was missing from the Bedrock Edition. The community came together to explain that the Bedrock Edition has vastly different combat mechanics, with no cool-down to attacks. Hence, the sweeping edge would not work as intended if players kept spamming attacks.

In conclusion, many in the Minecraft Reddit community were fascinated to see such a strong sword being offered as a trade by a novice weaponsmith villager. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.

Weaponsmith is a professional villager that uses a grindstone block as its job site. It can trade melee weapons like swords and axes. An enchanted iron sword can be traded three times with a novice weaponsmith before it is disabled from their trading list.