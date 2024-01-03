Minecraft player points out awkward design issue with cut copper blocks

A Minecraft fan with the Reddit username LostIndependent4773 took to the game's official subreddit on January 2, 2024, stating that years after cut copper blocks were introduced, they'd just noticed that their textures were misaligned. They shared their discovery, and many players noticed the same thing, though there's a very reasonable explanation for the off-center textures.

Since Minecraft's cut copper blocks have 16x16 pixel textures, the center point technically isn't centered and, therefore, looks mismatched when it is applied across all the faces of the block. In truth, the darker parts of the cut copper block are supposed to create a feeling of depth and shading without changing its base geometry.

Minecraft players discuss why some blocks have seemingly off-center textures

In a 16x16 pixel texture in Minecraft, there's no real way to find the center. This is because the pixel count results in a total of 256. To perfectly center the parts of a texture, it must have proportions that result in an odd number of pixels. This is why when many in-game textures are applied to blocks, the visuals on each block face can look as though they don't line up as they should.

This fact was pointed out by multiple players in response to LostIndependent's post, though some stated that Mojang should still adjust the textures so that they don't look disconnected across their surfaces. It's also important to point out that the dividing lines in the cut copper block are intended to represent beveled shadows along its "cut" edges.

Regardless, some players still stated that even if the dividing segment of cut copper was intended to be shading, it shouldn't be disjointed. Off-center shadows across face textures would suggest that multiple Minecraft light sources are at play on the block at once, which wouldn't be the case if it was sitting under the sun.

Minecraft commenters raised a very good point. Put plainly, without the shading present on the cut copper block, the four "squares" that are part of the texture would look too flat to be distinguishable. The beveled edge shading is applied to divide the four squares. Since the texture is 16x16 pixels, each square is technically the same size.

This subject has cropped up more than a few times among Minecraft fans in recent years. It's understandable, though, as simply examining the block textures on their own can make it seem as though they aren't aligned. However, the texture dimensions of 16x16 were a design choice by Mojang for the exact reason of shading and creating lighting/shadow effects on the surface of some blocks.

Still, some Minecraft fans pointed out that despite the attempt at shading the block texture, it resulted in an incongruous feeling that doesn't look great visually. Players clarified that they weren't necessarily saying the textures themselves were off-center but that the use of beveled shadows caused the block to be disjointed across all of its surfaces when the top/bottom and sides were compared.

Unfortunately, due to the way that Minecraft blocks generate textures, the shadows on certain blocks (particularly those crafted via the stonecutter like cut copper) won't be evenly connected. This is part of the reason why some block mods have begun integrating connected textures as a feature to address the issue.

Whatever the case, it's unlikely that Mojang will make the effort to go back through its massive catalog of blocks to ensure that all of the shadows align. While that would certainly make many players happier with the overall block presentations, it might distract from the overall development cycle for upcoming content like the 1.21 update.