Minecraft player recreates adorable statues of Jeff from Marvel Rivals

The level of freedom Minecraft offers is unrivaled. Players can do almost anything in the blocky world, be it fighting hostile mobs in challenging situations, taking care of animals and making farms, or making beautiful structures. These builds are often inspired by elements from other games.

Redditor dragoonscot shared some images on the Marvel Rivals subreddit (r/marvelrivals), featuring Jeff the Land Shark in Minecraft in different skins, such as Cuddly Fuzzlefin and Incognito Dolphin.

Reacting to the post, JahsukeOnfroy jokingly said they cannot even escape this character in a different game, pointing out how good the character is. Homer_Soldier said the dedication the original poster (OP) put in making these many skins is very cool.

ZyuMammoth said they showed it to their daughter who is a Minecraft fan and loves watching her father play Marvel Rivals; she yelled that it looked very beautiful. OP replied that they were glad to bring something beautiful into their day.

FuelComprehensive948 jokingly said Satan has found a new home in the blocky world. OP added that this is the cutest Satan they have ever seen.

Redditors react to the build (Image via Reddit)

Remote-Temporary8859 asked how long it take the builder to complete the entire structure. OP replied that the basic structure of Jeff took around three hours as they were building it with another person. The additional skins took four to five hours each.

Minecraft as a canvas for structures

The Winterfell castle build in the game (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)

The world of Minecraft is virtually endless and built with different types of blocks. Since these blocks work as individual pixels, talented players use them to create three-dimensional structures that are often inspired by other popular games, TV shows, novels, and even movies. For example, recently a player showed the castle of Winterfell from Game of Thrones made in the blocky world.

Others have created cities and regions from games such as Dark Souls and Legend of Zelda. Structures from popular anime series such as Berserk and Attack on Titan have also been created in the game. A builder shared a post showing the Shiganshina District from the latter.

All of these structures show the potential of Minecraft and how it fosters creativity in players. Hopefully, the developers will add more new items in the upcoming updates to give players more creative freedom in their builds.

