Minecraft player recreates Christ the Redeemer in the game

Players have long shown that Minecraft is more than just a game; its blocky world is a creative canvas that allows talented builders to bring their imaginations to life. Some have constructed massive castles with medieval architecture, while others have built cities and towns that take months or even years to complete.

Redditor u/ju5tjame5 recently made a post on the Minecraft subreddit, featuring two images of a recreated Christ the Redeemer statue. The original poster jokingly said they had finally found a use for all the copper blocks cluttering their inventory.

The user added that the structure was built entirely by hand in Bedrock Survival Mode, though they clarified that the design wasn't their own. Instead, it was a block-for-block recreation of a schematic by Celty Sturlison on PlanetMinecraft.

Using Amulet, they pasted the schematic into a Bedrock world and then viewed it with uNmINeD to study each Y-axis slice. From there, they manually rebuilt the structure in Survival. Interestingly, they noted that learning to read the schematic took more time than the actual build itself.

Redditor u/DarkRainbough pointed out that since the build was made with copper blocks, the reddish-brown color would eventually turn green due to oxidation. They also called it a great build.

The original poster replied, saying they hoped the statue would oxidize by the time they finished, creating a beautiful gradient of green and orange. However, they noted that copper takes quite a while to oxidize. They also mentioned plans to share a side-by-side comparison once the process is complete.

Another user, u/Iamcarval, pointed out that while the original poster called the copper blocks useless, they had used them as construction blocks to make the build.

Meanwhile, u/Budget_Ring1186 remarked that while the Christ the Redeemer build looks incredible, the real star might be the entire Minecraft world itself, which, according to them, looked amazing. The original poster expressed their gratitude for the kind words.

Famous structures recreated in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle built in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have taken inspiration from both real and fictional worlds to build structures in the game.

Some have made the castle of Winterfell from popular TV series Game of Thrones, while others have created the Shiganshina district from anime series Attack on Titan.

Many builders have also meticulously recreated real structures in the title. A player once made Mount Everest at an astounding 1:2 scale, while the Build the Earth project is a joint effort to recreate the entire world in Minecraft.

