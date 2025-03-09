  • home icon
  Minecraft player recreates Coruscant planet from Star Wars

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Mar 09, 2025 08:01 GMT
Minecraft Star Wars build
The Coruscant build in the game (Image via Reddit/Ig_cuber/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has been one of the few titles that allow players to express their creativity without any limit. Talented builders have used the blocky game to bring iconic worlds and places from other franchises into life. From Legend of Zelda to Dark Souls, there have been multiple builds that show how those iconic worlds would look if they were made out of blocks.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/Ig_cuber shared a couple of images on the subreddit where other builders show off their projects. The pictures featured the Coruscant from the Star Wars series. For those who do not know, Coruscant is a massive city with a dystopian design in the movies.

I built Coruscant from Star Wars. Yes, these ARE Minecraft screenshots. byu/lg_cuber inMinecraftbuilds
Reacting to the post, u/Sambro_X said that if the original poster is the builder of this entire structure, then adding just two images is very low for such a detailed build.

Comment byu/lg_cuber from discussion inMinecraftbuilds
Another player, u/JustAFleshWound1 said that they were about to accuse the OP for stealing content from Grazzy before they realized that the OP is indeed the popular YouTuber.

Comment byu/lg_cuber from discussion inMinecraftbuilds
For those who do not know, Grazzy is one of the very well-known content creators on Minecraft and he is known for making massive and detailed builds including all the structures from the game Breath of the Wild, Skyloft, etc.

u/Live_Paramedic4027 said that it is "criminal" that there are no screenshots showing the ground view of the city. Even though it looks spectacular, it is very difficult to gauge the scale of the entire structure and how massive it is without a ground-level view. The user also added that the YouTube video of the city tour does not show the ground level, which is quite disappointing.

Reddit reacts to the post (Image via Reddit)
Reddit reacts to the post (Image via Reddit)

u/MrSpiffoBurgers replied to the comment saying, at ground level you won’t see anything as some of the builders are around 900 blocks tall. The original commenter replied that even a screenshot from a rooftop down below would have been great.

Massive builds in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)
The Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)

Players have created many structures from other games, movies, and TV series in the blocky world. Recently, a player shared some images showing the Winterfell castle from the TV series A Game of Thrones. The builder used references from the books to make it more elaborate and include parts that were not shown in the series.

Other players have made castles and other structures from games such as Dark Souls. The placement of a structure from the Dark Souls series in the world of Minecraft is astounding, given how different these two games are.

However, builds like these reveals the degree of freedom that Minecraft offers in terms of creative expression. Players can just turn on the Creative mode and start making anything they want, or they can switch to Survival or even Hardcore mode and make things more challenging.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
