Minecraft player reimagines End City with breathtaking Ocean Monument theme

Minecraft players have always amazed the game’s community with their astounding builds. Since the blocky world offers an almost limitless space with many items to build with, talented builders can use their creative skills to make unique structures and buildings in amazing ways.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/Sl8rboi41 made a post on the game's subreddit showing how they built an end city but using blocks found in ocean monuments. The blue shade from the prismarine blocks looked beautiful against the dark background of the void in the End. The builder also added some glowberry plants to enhance the interior look.

Reacting to the post, u/Pie_Not_Lie said that the build was very neat and added how cave vines and glowberry plants can be used to decorate the place without growing berries. The original poster replied to the comment saying they had to chop some berries manually to make them look like hanging kelp plants.

u/hannican called the build creative and commended the effort put into it. Another player, u/Star_Wars_Expert complimented the build with a pun, saying that building such a structure must have been a monumental task. u/j_amy_ said that this beautiful building inspired them greatly and thanked the original poster for sharing it.

u/Hot-Hunter2788 loved the build and added that the enderman might not be too enthusiastic about all the water around the structure. For those unaware, endermen cannot go into water, and it is one of the best ways of avoiding them in case they turn hostile.

The End in Minecraft needs an update

Minecraft will soon be getting new ghast variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios has been quite active in adding new features and mechanics to improve the game in 2025. The new ghast variants, locator bar, and improved leash mechanics will change the exploration aspect of Minecraft. If there is one place that needs more attention, it is the End dimension.

For years, the End has been nothing but an empty void with barely anything to explore. While it is designed to look desolate and empty, it does not have to be boring. The developers should bring a major update for the End and make it exciting to explore, byadding more structures to begin with.

The dark and contrasting world of the End makes it perfect for unique structures that can be hard to find but worth the effort of exploration. The developers can also introduce new bosses and loot items with a proper End update.

