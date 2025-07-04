Minecraft player replaces U.S. Presidents with Notch, Jeb, and other devs in Mount Rushmore build

Minecraft players have always shown incredible creativity when it comes to making structures in the blocky world. With hundreds of different blocks at their disposal and a vast world to build in, talented players have created some massive structures in the past, such as cities, towns, and even fictional countries. Some of these builds take inspiration from stories and movies, while others are recreations of real-life structures.

Recently, a Minecraft player going by u/brady160 shared some images on the game’s subreddit, showing an in-game replica of the famous Mount Rushmore monument where they had replaced the heads of the United States Presidents with those of the four chief developers at Mojang Studios. The massive heads included that of Markus Persson (aka Notch), Jens Bergensten (aka Jeb), Nathan Adams, and Agnes Larsson. The different pictures showed different angles of the mountain, revealing the impressive scale of the build.

u/Extension-Celery3642 pointed out how Nathan Adams’ head is made upside down. For those unfamiliar, Adams is also known as “Dinnerbone,” and when players give any mob that particular name, it turns upside down.

Comment byu/brady160 from discussion inMinecraft

Comment byu/brady160 from discussion inMinecraft

u/_20_characters_name_ added that they love how every other developer’s role has been mentioned properly, except for Nathan Adams. He just got a “Dinnerbone” mention at the bottom and nothing else.

u/tehbeard inquired whether Agnes was a game developer or a game director, as they remembered the latter to be true. They also expressed that they loved how Nathan Adam’s title is just “Dinnerbone.” u/thetenthCrusade joked that they couldn't believe how the creator had stolen the land of native villagers and added faces on their sacred mountain.

Redditors react to the Mount Rushmore build in the game (Image via Reddit)

u/JustACanadianGamer expressed their love for the build and claimed that they might try recreating it in their own survival world.

While the original poster did not mention how they built the structure, it very likely required the use of some third-party tools such as WorldEdit or mods.

Unique builds in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle build (Image via Reddit/afroforge || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have often taken inspiration from the real world to recreate places and structures in-game. Recently, a player showed how they built a 1:2 scale Mount Everest with a lot of detail to make it as realistic as possible. The world file was also available for download, to let other players explore the build.

Apart from real places, builders in Minecraft have also recreated some popular fictional structures, like the Castle of Winterfell from the Game of Thrones series. All of these builds show how Minecraft is not just a game, but rather a medium for creativity.

About the author Pranay Mishra



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

