Minecraft player shares easy four-player cobblestone generator design

A cobblestone generator is an extremely popular and important contraption that Minecraft players usually build while playing Skyblock. The contraption was particularly popularized by Skyblock, which provides limited resources. A cobblestone generator can be made by pouring lava through a water block, the opposite of which makes an obsidian block.

While there are many ways to make this contraption, a player recently devised a unique method for its creation.

Minecraft Redditor created a four-player cobblestone generator

Recently, a Redditor called 'u/Infinny01' posted a video of how they created a four-player cobblestone generator. The video starts with the player spawning in a Skyblock world. Then, the video goes into a time-lapse, during which the player clears out the entire area, including the chest and the tree.

After creating a large area, the player started creating a special structure that was later used to break the ice block and pour water on all four sides. In the middle of four waterfalls, the player had a dirt block lodged, on top of which they placed lava. As soon as the lava started to flow into the waterfalls, four cobblestone blocks were instantly created.

Since the water and lava flowed in all four directions, the generator will create just as many cobblestone blocks simultaneously. This can be easily mined by four players. This is a brilliant method to gather loads of blocks, particularly if there are more players.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor sharing a four-player cobblestone generator

Since cobblestone generators have always been an interesting topic of discussion in the Minecraft community, this post went viral on the game's official subreddit. Within a day, the post received over three thousand upvotes and comments. Many were fascinated to see a cobblestone generator that could be used by four players simultaneously.

A few Redditors called out the original poster for removing grass blocks, which is quite important for progressing forward in Skyblock. However, some users, including the original poster themselves, replied this was only a practice world, and they were not planning to progress forward in it anyway.

The video's caption also mentioned the word 'practice,' proving that the original poster only used a demo world to create the cobblestone generator.

Comment byu/Infinny01 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Infinny01 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Infinny01 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Infinny01 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Since this was a cobblestone generator for four players, many Minecraft Redditors joked about how they do not even have three companions to play with.

Comment byu/Infinny01 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Infinny01 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Infinny01 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, the Minecraft community was intrigued by the four-player cobblestone generator that can be created in a Skyblock world.