10 best Minecraft mini-farms

Minecraft farms can be quite large in size and scope, but they don't necessarily need to be. If players are strapped for resources, there are more than a few farm designs that are quite small but remain productive. If there's a resource to be collected in the game, there's likely a mini- or micro-farm that exists to produce it. Plus, they save plenty of time.

Countless mini-farm designs exist thanks to the creativity of the Minecraft community. These farms can rack up iron ingots, crops, experience points, and much more, depending on the design being implemented.

If players are searching for some small-scale farms to utilize, there are more than a few examples worth mentioning.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 mini-farms that Minecraft players should check out

1) Micro mob XP farm

This Minecraft farm design is incredibly small and easy to build (Image via EagleEye621/YouTube)

With little more than a shovel, trapdoors, a turtle egg, and a weapon, players can make an excellent experience farm in Minecraft.

To operate this farm, players should place a water flow into a square area that leads into a drop tower similar to a traditional tower farm. Then, they can make a trapdoor bridge to a small island containing one turtle egg. The trapdoor nearest to the turtle egg should be pointed upward.

This farm will cause nearby hostile mobs to attempt to reach the turtle egg, only to fall into the water and be funneled into the drop tower. Afterward, all players have to do is head to the bottom of the drop tower and finish off the mobs with a melee attack.

2) Mangrove root cobblestone generator

Mangrove roots provide a new way to create a cobblestone generator in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Cobblestone generators come in many shapes, forms, and sizes in Minecraft, and The Wild Update provided a new means to make one. Since mangrove tree roots can be waterlogged, they're the perfect receptacle for making a cobblestone generator.

Players can waterlog a mangrove root block, create a container on the other side, and fill it with lava, leaving a block of space between the two. When the lava flows from its container, it will collide with the waterlogged mangrove roots and create cobblestone.

This farm design can be small enough to create a single cobblestone block or can be expanded to create multiple blocks at once, whichever players prefer.

3) Mini sugarcane farm

With a little redstone knowledge, players can create a small-scale sugarcane farm rather easily. All they have to do is create a small trench of water and then plant sugarcane on the adjacent grass/dirt/sand blocks.

By connecting an observer block to a row of pistons one block above the sugarcane base, players can automatically break the sugarcane. Since the observer triggers when it detects the sugarcane has grown to full height, the pistons will allow the crop to grow as intended.

After the crop is broken, the dropped sugarcane will fall into nearby hoppers linked to chests for a Minecraft player to collect.

4) Micro iron farm

This miniature iron farm design gets the job done (Image via Tirionhgd0/Reddit)

With a compact 3x4x6 construction, this design can be a little tricky to assemble but can be worth the effort. This creation encloses a villager near its beds and keeps it safe from harm while doing the same with a nearby zombie. At the top of the construct is a soul campfire, which will burn and kill iron golems as they spawn to protect the villager below.

With the iron golem's death, its iron ingot drops will be funneled into a hopper below the kill platform and deposited into a barrel, chest, or other storage block.

5) Mini wheat farm

Although there are countless miniature wheat farm designs in Minecraft, this build has plenty of promise and is fully automated so that players can spend more time on other tasks.

At its core, this farm keeps a farmer villager in place and standing on top of a piece of tilled (and hydrated) grass or dirt. As the villager cultivates the wheat, a nearby observer activates to apply bone meal to fertilize more.

Since wheat is incredibly useful in the early game, this can be an excellent way to make tons of bread with access to one lone villager and a few redstone-compatible blocks.

6) Mini bee/honey farm

Bees can be used to easily farm a ton of honey in Minecraft (Image via PeePeeYeah/Reddit)

Honey may be one of Minecraft's easier materials to farm, as all players really need is a few bees, a home for them, and plenty of flowers.

By creating enclosures filled with bee hives/nests and flowers, players can very easily create a honey-making factory that's completely automated courtesy of the bees.

The bees will collect pollen from the flowers, return to their homes, and make the honey without player input. All that's left to do is bottle it up and use it as players see fit.

7) Potato XP farm

Baking potatoes is a great way to get XP in Minecraft (Image via Cubius/YouTube)

An incredibly simple XP farm design that requires no mobs, this build utilizes potatoes and bakes them to create experience points.

Potatoes are placed in the topmost chest, while coal or another fuel source is placed in the center chest. Both are connected to hoppers that funnel into a smoker block, which takes both materials to make baked potatoes.

Minecraft players can lock the smoker using a lever. By doing so, they can open the block and collect experience points before unlocking the smoker and allowing the baked potatoes to transfer through a final hopper to a collection chest.

8) Micro cow farm

This Minecraft farm uses entity cramming to collect leather and beef (Image via Mojang)

A miniature farm like this is incredibly easy to build and only requires wheat to maintain. By placing cows in a one-block area and preventing them from jumping out via a fence block, players can use a dispenser to feed cows wheat and allow them to breed.

Once enough cows have taken up the same one-block area, Minecraft's entity cramming mechanic activates. This will kill any excess cows in the area while depositing their dropped beef and leather into a nearby chest via hoppers.

As long as players have wheat to spare, this farm can work as much as needed.

9) Mini melon farm

Collect plenty of tasty melon slices with this Minecraft farm (Image via Mojang)

If players want to grow some melons for a food source, they can do so with as little as one seed. Fans can use an observer connected to a set of pistons on each side of it with water underneath it. Afterward, they can place a patch of tilled farmland in front of the observer to sew melon seeds into it.

From there, Minecraft players can create a set of interconnected hoppers that funnel into a chest. When the melon stalk grows to its peak height and creates a melon block, the observer will detect the block state change, and the pistons will break the melons for collection.

10) Micro egg farm

This Minecraft farm will produce plenty of eggs for players (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players need some eggs, this farm is a great way to meet the demand. The base structure involves a hopper feeding into a dispenser, which is itself feeding into a hopper leading to a chest or barrel.

Meanwhile, a sculk sensor is placed on top of a dispenser and next to a cauldron of lava. Lastly, the chickens are enclosed over the hopper, leading to the dispenser.

Each time a chicken lays an egg, it will be placed in the dispenser. The sculk sensor will be triggered by the lava cauldron, pushing it through the system and ultimately allowing it to be collected by the chest.