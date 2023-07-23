7 interesting facts about fire in Minecraft

One of the many things you can do in Minecraft is to make fire, a non-solid block that can spread to nearby flammable blocks and destroy them. Fire has many uses, such as forming traps, clearing forests, taking down wooden structures, or decorating a fireplace. However, it can also be dangerous and cause damage to you and your surroundings if not handled carefully.

In this article, we share seven interesting facts about fire in Minecraft that you may not know. This will help you understand how fire works in the game and how to use it wisely.

Everything you need to know about fire in Minecraft

1) There are two types of fire in Minecraft - normal fire and soul fire

There are two types of fire - normal fire and soul fire (Image via Mojang)

Normal fire is the orange fire that you can create using flint and steel or a fire charge in Minecraft. It can also be created by other sources, such as lightning, lava, ghast fireballs, blaze fireballs, end crystals, beds in the Nether or the End, or respawn anchors in the Overworld or the End.

Soul fire is the blue or turquoise fire you can create using flint and steel or a fire charge on soul sand or soul soil in Minecraft. Soul sand and soul soil are blocks found in the soul sand valley biome in the Nether. Soul fire can also be found in fire patches across the terrain of Minecraft's Nether.

Soul fire is different from normal fire in several ways, including:

Soul fire deals more damage than normal fire to any entity that touches it.

Soul fire does not spread to other blocks, unlike normal fire.

Soul fire has a lower light level than normal fire (10 vs 15).

Soul fire has a different sound effect than normal fire.

2) Fire can be placed on any solid block or the side of a flammable block

Fire spreads to flammable blocks (Image via Mojang)

Fire can be placed on any solid block that is not transparent or liquid, such as stone, dirt, wood, wool, etc. It can also be placed on the side of a flammable block, such as wood planks, logs, and leaves. However, this element cannot be placed on top of a flammable block unless another solid block is underneath.

In Minecraft, you must use flint and steel or a fire charge to place fire on a block. Flint and steel can be crafted using one iron ingot and flint on a crafting table. Fire charges can be crafted using one coal or charcoal, one gunpowder, and one blaze powder on a crafting table.

In Minecraft, blaze powder can be obtained by crafting a blaze rod dropped by blazes in the Nether.

3) Fire can burn entities and items

Fire can be a great weapon against hostile mobs (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, entities, including players, mobs, boats, and face, take damage when coming into contact with fire. Dropped items and arrows can also be burned by fire, enduring damage over time. However, some entities and items, like mobs, netherite items, ancient debris, nether stars, and end crystals, are immune to fire damage.

4) Fire can spread to other flammable blocks and non-flammable blocks

Flammable blocks will remain in their original form even if a fire is out (Image via Mojang)

Fire can spread to other flammable blocks adjacent to it, such as wood planks, logs, leaves, and wool. It can also spread to non-flammable blocks that are adjacent to it, such as stone, dirt, and glass. However, fire can only spread to non-flammable blocks if a flammable block is underneath them.

In Minecraft, the rate and distance of fire spread depend on several factors, such as the type of block, the difficulty level, the game mode, the weather, and the random ticks. Fire spread can be faster or slower in different biomes and dimensions. The fire tick game rule can also affect fire spread, which can be changed using commands.

5) Fire can be extinguished by various methods

Fire can be extinguished by various methods, such as:

Using water or snow: Water or snow can extinguish the fire by flowing or falling over it. Water or snow can also extinguish the fire by being placed next to it or on top of it. Water or snow can be obtained by using a bucket, a bottle, a cauldron, a dispenser, a snowball, a snow layer, or a snow golem.

Using sand or gravel: Sand or gravel can extinguish the fire by falling on it. They can be obtained by mining it with a shovel or a piston.

Using shears: Shears can extinguish the fire by breaking it. Shears can be crafted using two iron ingots on a crafting table.

Using flint and steel or a fire charge: Flint and steel or a fire charge can extinguish the fire by right-clicking on it again.

6) Eternal fire can be created under certain conditions

Fire on Netherack will stay as long as the player doesn't extinguish it (Image via Mojang)

Eternal fire can be created under certain conditions, meaning it will never go out unless it is manually extinguished. In Minecraft, eternal fire can be created by:

Placing netherrack under the fire: Netherrack is a block found in the Nether dimension. Netherrack has the property of keeping the fire burning indefinitely. To create eternal fire using netherrack, you need to place netherrack under the fire and light it with flint and steel or a fire charge.

Placing magma blocks under the fire: Magma blocks are found in the Nether dimension and some ocean biomes. Magma blocks have the property of keeping fire burning indefinitely. To create eternal fire using magma blocks, place them under the fire and light them with flint, steel, or a fire charge.

7) Fire has different effects on different entities

Players can extract honey using a campfire without angering the bees (Image via Mojang)

Fire has different effects on different entities in Minecraft, such as:

Bees: Bees are passive mobs found in flower forests and plains biomes. Bees can pollinate flowers and produce honey. Bees are affected by smoke from campfires and soul campfires. Smoke from campfires and soul campfires can calm down angry bees and prevent them from stinging you. Smoke from campfires and soul campfires can also allow you to harvest honey from beehives and bee nests without angering the bees.

Endermen: Endermen are neutral mobs in the Overworld, the End, and the Nether dimensions. Endermen can teleport and pick up certain blocks. Endermen are immune to fire damage in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition but not in Java Edition. Fire can prevent endermen from teleporting in Java Edition but not Bedrock Edition. Fire can also make endermen drop the blocks they are holding in both editions.