Display entity in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

With the Minecraft 1.19.4 update, Mojang has made some major changes and additions in the technical department. Though most of the features that concern the majority of the player base will be coming in the 1.20 update, the 1.19.4 version packs loads of technical features that custom map makers, server designers, and modders would highly appreciate.

One of these features is called a display entity. This will drastically change how people in the Minecraft community build maps, servers, etc. For those who might not know what the display entity feature is or how it works, here is everything to know about it.

Everything to know about display entities in Minecraft

What is a display entity?

A display entity is a new kind of entity that players can only summon through commands. As the name suggests, these entities will only be for display and won't have any functionality in the world. They won't have any features attached to them, players cannot interact with them, they cannot be moved or broken, and they can't even affect the movement of players or the placement of other entities. They are solely for display purposes.

There are three types of display entities: blocks, items, and text. Hence, players can either place blocks, items, or floating text in the world on display.

How to summon every display entity in a world?

As mentioned above, all three display entities can only be summoned in a world using the /summon command. Once it is typed, players must choose the entity type they want to display. After that, they must enter the coordinates where they want the entity to spawn, followed by the NBT tag and the ID name of the entity itself.

For example, if players want to summon a dropper as a block entity, they can enter this exact command: '/summon block_display ~ ~ ~ {block_state:{Name:"minecraft:dropper"}}'.

If users want to summon a text entity, they can enter this exact command: '/summon text_display ~ ~ ~ {text:'"AnyText"'}'

Finally, if players want to summon an item entity, they can type this command: '/summon item_display ~ ~ ~ {item:{id: "AnyitemID", Count 1}}'.

Other tweaks to display entities

Apart from just summoning blocks, items, and text, players can also tweak how they are displayed in the world. Firstly, gamers can alter the rotation and size of these display entities. Secondly, they can change how these entities look whenever the FOV camera moves; this setting is called 'billboard.'

Players can even change the brightness level of these blocks, items, and texts, along with their shadow size and strength on the ground. These entities can even have a glowing outline around them, similar to how text glows with the help of a glow ink sac.

