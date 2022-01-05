Why glow ink sacs are useful in Minecraft

Glow ink sac is a newly added item to Minecraft in the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update. At the Minecraft Live event in 2020, the Glow Squid became the winner of the mob vote and was subsequently added to the game through a snapshot update for 1.17 on January 2021.

With the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update, there were a ton of new features that were added to the game, including Glow Squids. Many players found out that the Glow Squids drop glow ink sacs when killed. These are not the usual black ink sacs dropped by normal squids and have special uses within the game instead.

Glow ink sacs in Minecraft: What are their uses

Mojang explained what the Glow Squids will look like and what their glow ink sacs are capable of. After the Glow Squid was added to the game, players quickly found the uncommon mob in the game to observe and interact with.

Glow Squids drop 1-3 glow ink sacs upon death, which can be increased to 6 glow ink sacs if killed by a weapon with Looting 3 enchantment. After obtaining glow ink sacs, they can be directly crafted with other items as there is no need to convert the item into a dye.

Using it to light up text in a sign

Glowing sign (Image via JayDeeMC/YouTube)

One of the primary uses of a glow ink sac is to apply glowing text on a sign in the game. Players can place a sign and then write anything they want, applying the glow ink sac directly onto the sign by interacting with it. Doing so makes the written text glow brightly, also making it visible in the dark.

Using it to light up an item frame

Glowing map on an item frame (Image via JayDeeMC/YouTube)

Just like a sign, the glow ink sac can also light up an item frame. Players can craft an item frame along with the glow ink sac to obtain the glow item frame. When an item is placed within it, the item glows brightly.

While glow ink sacs may not be the most useful item in Minecraft, they are quite helpful for players looking to light up a sign or an item. Due to their brightness, players can spot these signs and frames from long distances.

