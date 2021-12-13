5 best weapon enchantments to have in Minecraft 1.18

The Minecraft 1.18 update brings a plethora of changes to the open-world survival game. With towering mountains and deeper caves, the world of Minecraft is becoming enormous, bringing in far more action for the players.

For years, Minecraft had an extensive system of weaponry and fighting. Players can enchant their weapons to gain an advantage over various hostile mobs in the game. With Minecraft 1.18, players must gear up even more whenever they head down to explore dangerous caves under the surface. Hence, they should strengthen their weapons with the best enchantments.

Top 5 weapon enchantments to have in Minecraft 1.18

5) Unbreaking enchantment

Unbreaking enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players want their weapons to stay with them for a long time and not break, they can apply unbreaking enchantment on them. This is greatly helpful in Minecraft 1.18, as players won't have to worry about their weapons breaking.

This enchantment can be put on any type of weapon, tool or even armor. This enchantment simply increases the durability of that particular item. The strength of the enchantment can vary from level 1 to 3.

4) Power enchantment on Bow

Bow with a Power enchantment (Image via u/joe_shmo123 Reddit)

Power is a special type of enchantment which can only be put on a bow. Minecraft 1.18 contains huge caves with loads of hostile mobs lurking in the dark. With a good power enchantment, players can just shoot all of them without any risk and kill them with one shot. This enchantment varies from level 1 to 5.

3) Infinity Enchantment on Bow

Infinity enchantment on a bow (Image via Minecraft)

As the name suggests, this enchantment can enable players to shoot an infinite number of arrows just by using one arrow in their inventory. Caves in Minecraft 1.18 are becoming scarier and full of mobs. Players won't have to worry about their arrows with the Infinity enchantment on their bow. This enchantment only has one level.

2) Sharpness Enchantment

Sharpness enchantment on sword (Image via Minecraft)

Sharpness is a special type of enchantment that can only be applied to a sword or an axe. This enchantment is quite simple yet effective as it increases the overall damage power of that weapon. This enchantment can vary from level 1 to 5.

1) Mending Enchantment

Mending enchanted book (Image via u/JamesNinelives Reddit)

Mending is a treasure enchantment which enables any weapon, tool or armor to be repaired with the help of XP points. Hence, a weapon with mending enchantment will never break if players keep repairing them.

This is huge for Minecraft 1.18 because players will be fighting loads of mobs in the caves, hence they won't have to worry about making new weapons again and again.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the opinion of the writer

Edited by Danyal Arabi