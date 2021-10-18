Top 3 Minecraft mobs that will be released in 2022

One big reason for Minecraft's immense success is the exciting game update released every year. During the annual Minecraft event, Mojang discloses the next update whilst showcasing new content for the game.

Minecraft Live 2021 has revealed The Wild Update, which follows Caves & Cliffs Part 2. It will incorporate the swamps shown at biome vote 2019.

In the new swamps, players can find multiple additions such as mangrove trees, frogs, fireflies, mud blocks, mud bricks, and more. Many are excited to learn that frogs are finally coming to Minecraft. This article shows three of the best mobs arriving next year.

3 best mobs planned for Minecraft The Wild Update

3) Frogs

Minecraft @Minecraft Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/RT0D9giA2Z

Frogs could have been the first amphibian mob, but sadly, swamps lost the biome vote in 2019. However, they are finally coming to Minecraft in next year's The Wild Update.

Players will find three unique variants of frogs based on the temperature of biomes: default, tropical, and snowy. These croaking mobs love to jump on lily pads and big drip leaves. Developers state that every frog type will have different uses in Minecraft but haven't revealed anything yet.

Along with that, Mojang is also adding tadpoles and fireflies. Tadpoles are the baby variant of frogs while fireflies will glow in the dark and improve the ambiance of new swamp biomes. Like their real-life counterparts, Minecraft frogs will also eat fireflies.

2) Allay

Minecraft @Minecraft And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! https://t.co/BfvofGcskG

Minecraft Live 2021 featured a fierce mob vote which ended with Allay becoming the winner. Allay is a vex-like flying mob that will collect items for players.

Allays will simplify the item collection process. To make an item collection system, players must have basic redstone skills. Along with that, they need various redstone gadgets such as hoppers, minecarts with hoppers, item sorters, and more.

In the game's early stages, no player has the material to make complex redstone contraptions. Allay will definitely be helpful for those who want a simple way to collect items.

1) Warden

Minecraft @Minecraft At least sneaking will give you a creeper’s chance against the terror of this new biome, the Warden!↣ redsto.ne/live At least sneaking will give you a creeper’s chance against the terror of this new biome, the Warden!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/sGIjRVogqJ

Along with deep dark caves, Warden has also moved to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Players will find the terrifying mob in deep dark cities located in the upcoming creepy cave biome.

Beating the Warden would be almost impossible. Kingbdogz, the developer behind deep dark caves, said the mob has 500 hearts which could be further increased in the future. Having said that, the Warden is supposed to be a threat, not a challenge for Minecraft players.

Next year, Mojang will reveal more new features for The Wild Update. Until then, one can spend their time thinking about various possibilities.

Also Read

The Wild Update has certainly created an unbelievable amount of buzz. Minecraft players are excited about what lies ahead in the game's future.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for The Wild Update in Minecraft? Yes No 2 votes so far