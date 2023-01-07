5 most useful Minecraft mobs in 2023

The world of Minecraft is unimaginably huge. The awe-inspiring naturally generated structures often leave players astonished.

Mobs are entities in Minecraft that add more life to the game. Many mobs spawn naturally in various parts of all three dimensions. These entities can be classified as hostile, neutral, and passive.

Most of the player base usually interacts with mobs to farm items, as most will drop something upon their deaths. Few can also drop rare, life-saving items.

Blaze and 4 other useful Minecraft mobs

Here are the five best Minecraft mobs of version 1.19 based on the items that players can acquire from them:

5) Evoker

An evoker in the game (Image via Mojang)

One of the vast Minecraft monuments is the woodland mansion, where the evoker spawns.

An evoker is a powerful hostile mob that does not spawn very often. It is the only source of a life-saving item called the Totem of Undying. When equipped, it will prevent the player's death by giving them a second chance.

Not many evokers spawn in woodland mansions. Luckily, these are also part of the raids naturally conducted when a player with a Bad Omen effect enters a village. With a raided farm, players can quickly obtain a ton of Totems of Undying.

4) Blaze

Blazes next to a blaze spawner in a fortress (Image via Mojang)

Blazes are uncommon nether mobs generally seen in and around nether fortresses. These fiery mobs can attack the player from range by throwing small fireballs at them.

Blazes have made their way to this list because they are the only source of a rare item called blaze rod, which is crucial for entering the End dimension.

The chances of players getting a blaze rod from a blaze mob are only 50%. Therefore, it is recommended that players fight this mob using a weapon with Looting enchantment, as doing so can get them multiple blaze rods from a single mob.

3) Enderman

An enderman in the End dimension (Image via Mojang)

Farming endermen is the most efficient way of acquiring a lot of ender pearls in the game. This intriguing item is necessary for locating a stronghold.

The Eye of Ender can be crafted using ender pearls, which are required to activate the end portal and craft enderchests. Another great thing about endermen is that players can quickly create an efficient endermen XP farm once the player enters the end dimension.

2) Shulker

Shulkers in an end city (Image via Mojang)

Shulkers are rare mobs the players will encounter while adventuring through end cities. These are hostile mobs but can be dealt with efficiently. From them, players can get shulker shells, using which shulker boxes can be crafted.

For those unaware, shulker boxes are one of Minecraft's best storage blocks. This is a unique storage block that retains its items even when broken by the player. Using shulker boxes, players can carry significantly more items than how much their inventory can hold.

1) Villagers

A novice-level mason villager in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Last but not least, arguably, the most helpful mob in Minecraft are villagers. This mob can convert them into a handful of different traders offering various items. They are also one of the most common Overworld mobs, as villages are easy to come across.

Here's a list of Overworld biomes in which villages with villagers can naturally spawn:

Plains

Savanna

Taiga

Meadows

Snowy plains

Desert

By zombifying and curing a trader, the costs of their trade offers can also be lowered significantly. The villager will eventually start trading items in exchange for one emerald by repeating this process.

Librarian villagers are some of the best traders that make acquiring rare enchantments easy. It is worth noting that nitwits (villagers wearing green robes) cannot be converted into traders.

