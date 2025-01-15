Minecraft player shares interesting build designs for the Pale Garden biome

On a subreddit showcasing Minecraft creations, u/ThaMango shared images of interesting builds, including a variety of buildings, houses, towers, and even a greenhouse in the gray biome. The Pale Garden has been recently added to the game, and it lacks specific structures. The addition of exclusive buildings in the biome would be a great way of fleshing out the blocky world.

Reacting to the images, user u/JesseMinecraft mentioned that the presence of a simple campsite is what they liked the most. The thought coincided with u/ElemAngel, who also admired how it perfectly fits the overall spooky theme of the biome.

While motivating the original poster to create more brilliant builds, user u/Dapper_Blacksmith597 mentioned that the first and the fifth images have the potential to become loading screens, given their quality.

Another user named u/pichusoup9 said that they view the Pale Garden as a horror experience, so the presence of a watchtower and a campsite heightened their interest. They added that finding these abandoned structures would up the scary factor of the biome.

User u/SideOfSpaghetti really loved the shaders and wanted to know which ones were used while creating these builds. While the creator is yet to respond, u/acki02 shared that these were likely made using external renders.

Mods in Minecraft provide players with what they crave

The new pig variants in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players often come up with great ideas for new biomes, structures, and game mechanics. Given that they spend countless hours in the blocky world, it is natural for them to understand what would be the best addition to the game.

While the developer is adding new structures, players want more unique ones, such as dark and mystical forests, biomes with volcanoes, and underwater realms. Since Mojang Studios take their time, the community makes their own modifications such as mods to add new things that perhaps the developer would never add.

For example, the Biomes O' Plenty mod adds over 60 new biomes, while the Twilight Forest mod introduces a magical dimension with unique bosses and dungeons. These mods are crucial in elevating the gameplay experience as after a point, there is not much to explore in the vanilla version.

The latest update drop adds two new pig variants among other things. This is a great sign as Mojang Studios is working to expand the world. Hopefully, they might get inspiration from the mods and add something similar to Minecraft.

