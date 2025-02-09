Minecraft player shares interesting concept idea for new sand blocks

The world of Minecraft has several different regions, from the cold polar areas to the dry and sandy deserts. These terrains' distinct features and looks are what keep the exploration aspect of the game fun. Moreover, players need to find the biomes for specific resources such as wood type, flowers, or even metals. Giving biomes more specific features would improve gameplay further.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/Secret-Influence-579 shared a couple of images on the game's subreddit, showcasing a concept for a new item called “Dune sand.” The caption explained that this was a variant of the sand block that could only be used for desert biomes. The block's wavy texture gave it the appearance of sand dunes seen in real deserts.

Reacting to the post, user u/BLUFALCON77 commented that this item looked like the overworld version of the soul soil. For those unaware, soul sand and soul soil are items that can be found in the nether dimension and have a similar texture to this concept item.

Another user named u/HamVonSchroe said while it was a cool idea, they would not replace this type of sand with all the desert sand. Rather, it would be better for the new sand type to be generated in dunes. They added that would personally name it something like "fine sand," and it could be crafted or generate on beaches adjacent to warm biomes.

User u/Weary_Drama1803 suggested that using a lighter hue would help match this item with the color of regular sand. They also pointed out that the concept fits well with all the other environmental updates Mojang Studios has been adding, including the recently-introduced firefly bushes.

User u/Yellowline1086 said it would be cool if this item acted as quicksand. Although it would look like sand and work like powdered snow, it would do suffocation damage instead of freezing when players are stuck in it.

Another user named u/Tsunamicat108 replied to u/Yellowline1086's comment, pointing out that players should be able to walk on quicksand using leather boots, a trick that works with powdered snow.

User u/CoolCombination3527 stated that it would also be cool if this sand type could be turned into glass blocks with the same wavy texture.

Minecraft updates are getting better

Minecraft players are always coming up with new ideas for updates and features. Many of these ideas focus on adding new mobs, items, and gameplay mechanics that can improve the game significantly. Even though players recently got the Pale Garden biome along with the resin block, eyeblossom flower, and the Creaking mob, new ideas for future updates are always being discussed.

Many players believe each biome should have unique tools, weapons, or materials to make exploring these regions fun and worth the effort. For example, a jungle-specific item can be used to craft something, while a desert flower could be used to craft a potion that protects against heat damage.

Others want the developers to improve the end dimension as it barely has anything worth exploring. Players only go there to defeat the ender dragon and get elytra. While making bases and other structures is an option, everything else feels empty.

With the upcoming updates and the addition of new mob variants, it seems Mojang understands what players want, and is trying to deliver satisfying results Hopefully, future updates will eventually focus more on adding new items and mobs that introduce new gameplay mechanics as well.

