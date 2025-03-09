  • home icon
  Minecraft player shares interesting concept ideas for what the game looks like as a planet

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Mar 09, 2025 01:52 GMT
Minecraft world as a planet
A player imagines Minecraft world as a planet (Image via Mojang Studios)

The world of Minecraft is massive, with millions of blocks making up everything. However, fans have always wondered how it would look like from space. Redditor u/Gender_Theft recently shared a concept image on the game's subreddit showing how the blocky world would look like a planet.

The post had an animated image showing an Earth-like planet with rings around it like Saturn. The labeling mentioned that the rings are the End island where the dragon lives. The nether dimension is right above the bedrock core and stone layer. This was an interesting concept explaining why physical distances are shorter in the nether.

I made a concept of how I think the world looks like as a planet. byu/Gender_Theft inMinecraft
also-read-trending Trending
Reacting to the post, u/Chickenlord278 said that the concept is cool. Another Redditor u/throwaway_ghast said it’s a nice artwork but pointed out that if the End islands were around the planet of Minecraft, players would be able to see the overworld and even the moon from it.

Comment byu/Gender_Theft from discussion inMinecraft
Comment byu/Gender_Theft from discussion inMinecraft
u/CanadianMaps claimed that the End islands fit better in this world as asteroids in some belt, such as the Kuiper Belt, or as an outer ring of an asteroid. Recently, another player shared some images showing a massive Menger sponge made in the End dimension.

The original poster replied that they thought about this discrepancy and wanted to somehow make the End connected to the overworld, which is why they made the concept of a ringed planet.

Redditors react to the concept (Image via Reddit)
u/InfiniteOmega7 said that they used to think the islands in the End dimension were remains of the moon in the far future. In responses, u/Enegyzd pointed out that the remains of a moon are planetary rings.

The mysterious world of Minecraft

Minecraft players discover an underground village (Image via Reddit/Enderfy17 || Mojang Studios)
Mojang Studios’ Minecraft has been one of the most successful games in the world, selling millions of copies. On paper, everything seems simple; a procedurally generated world that spawns biomes, structures, and mobs that players can interact with. However, it is the idea of discovering something, finding diamonds and important resources, and challenging hostile mobs for a fight that makes the game so exciting.

Furthermore, there are bugs and errors that lead to bizarre structures such as glitched villagers inside caves, desert temples floating in water, or extremely tall pillager towers. This makes things even more unpredictable and exciting.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
