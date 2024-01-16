Fish farming in Minecraft can be carried out in different ways, but Redditor Nomasdemetiche shared an intriguing method on January 13, 2024, that utilizes a combination of allays and axolotls to collect the aquatic creatures. Employing a natural lagoon, Nomasdemetiche used axolotls to kill the fish spawning within the body of water, while the allays carried out the raw fish that dropped as a result.

Reddit users in the comments were quite impressed, remarking that they hadn't considered combining the functions of allays and axolotls to create a farm. Allays are well-known for their ability to carry items and blocks for players, and axolotls love attacking aquatic mobs, so the synergy certainly looks excellent.

Minecraft fans applaud Nomasdemetiche's allay/axolotl fish farm

Minecraft's community is creating new designs for existing farms all the time. However, several players had to admit they were incredibly impressed with the innovative fish farm that Nomasdemetiche showcased. Automated fish farms have existed in the past, but most iterations didn't exactly rely on mobs for automation.

Nomasdemetiche's design deserves credit for its unorthodox thinking. A few players joked that it should be the new AFK fish farm, as not all designs work in online multiplayer due to player connection timeouts.

Many players were on the record saying they considered the use of allays particularly effective, considering their usage by the community at large has been relatively niche since their debut in Minecraft 1.19.

Nomasdemetiche also pointed out that any Minecraft players hoping to use their design should ensure that the spawning pool for fish is well-lit. Otherwise, drowned can begin spawning and causing trouble for the axolotls. Although axolotls can regenerate their health to a degree, too many drowned would pose a problem for the overall stability of the farm.

Commenters were floored that the design hadn't been shared before, leaving them to wonder how they overlooked how allays and axolotls could work so well together in a single Minecraft farm. One thing's for certain: plenty of players lined up to say that they'd be utilizing Nomasdemetiche's design from now on and put their miscellaneous allays and axolotl mobs to work.

The Minecraft farm build by Nomasdemetiche is simple, automated to a high degree, and quite productive. Though it does require a naturally occurring body of water capable of continuously spawning various aquatic mobs, once fans find one, all they need is a few allays and axolotls (as well as some light source blocks) to get things up and running.

Hopefully, this design will inspire more automated farms using allays by the community. These mobs have often been overlooked, but this fish farm has made it pretty clear that they may have more potential than many players initially thought. The only way to find out for sure is to hop back into the game and keep experimenting.