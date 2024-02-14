Minecraft player shares how raccoons would be a perfect addition to the game 

Should raccoons make their way to Minecraft as an animal mob? Some players certainly seem to think so. While several in-game mods have already added raccoons, a Redditor named Plaegu recently shared a post to the game's subreddit stating their case as to why raccoons should be introduced to the vanilla game. The reasoning was paired with a concept screenshot for a raccoon mod.

According to Plaegu, raccoons would be a perfect fit for Minecraft as mischievous critters. They could steal crops, assume a threat stance when in danger, like armadillos, climb trees, and even swipe snacks from barrels. By and large, commenters seemed to be on board with the concept and brainstormed several ideas on what else raccoons to bring to the sandbox title.

Minecraft fans discuss whether raccoons should be introduced to the game

It's no secret that many Minecraft fans wish more animal mobs were available to encounter in the game. While Mojang is introducing the armadillo in the 1.20.5 update, some players are still hoping for much more. Mods like Alex's Mobs have long been used to add animals to the game (raccoons included), but many players would prefer if raccoons were a vanilla mob.

Adding raccoons as a vanilla mob would certainly have its appeal, not only for what they could offer the game but also because, as a vanilla critter, they would be obtainable in both Java and Bedrock Edition without the use of mods. Considering modifications (add-ons) are only available via the Minecraft Marketplace on some platforms, a vanilla raccoon release allows all players to enjoy the addition.

The Minecraft Redditor The_Mighty_Duck pointed to how raccoons work in the Alex's Mobs mod as a template for how they could work in the vanilla game. Although they scrounge for food in that mod, they're also capable of washing it, and washed eggs can be used to tame a raccoon and make it a complementary part of a player's collection of pet mobs.

Taming seemed to be a major topic of discussion among Minecraft fans. Many players suggested that a tamed raccoon should be able to fetch and retrieve items in a similar sense to the allay but in a way that it could rummage through storage blocks like chests and barrels if needed. This would certainly line up with the scavenging nature of real-world raccoons.

One of the persisting topics remained, as fans wondered if Mojang would even consider introducing raccoons. Given the Mob Vote controversies and criticisms of a lack of content in major updates, many players didn't have much faith that Mojang would be willing to introduce a raccoon mob in a timely fashion, if at all.

All things considered, it couldn't hurt for players who want a raccoon added to the game to post a recommendation to the Mojang feedback/recommendations site, though there's no guarantee that the developers will implement the critter. Otherwise, it may be best to seek out a mod that adds raccoons instead, and there is no shortage of them worth downloading.