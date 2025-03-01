Minecraft player shares terrifying concept idea for mimic vault enemy

Minecraft has a lot of different mobs that fill the blocky world. While some are friendly, like tamed wolves, cows, chickens, and pigs, others are hostile and will attack the player at the very first opportunity. It might seem counterintuitive, but these dangerous mobs make the game way more interesting and fun. With that said, what if there was another hostile mob that attacked players stealthily?

Minecraft player and Redditor u/Xopek_ shared a video on the game's subreddit showcasing the idea of a dangerous and sly mimic vault mob that looks like it came straight out of a Souls-like game. While the appearance of the mob resembles that of a normal trial vault, it starts attacking the player once a trial key is used to unlock it. This sudden danger makes things more exciting, adding a new layer to combat.

Reacting to the post, u/designersquirrel said that it was a great idea and that Mojang Studios should implement it in the game. However, they claimed not to like the new texture of the trial vaults shown in the video.

The original poster, who is also the developer of this mod, mentioned that it is not a retexture but a completely different block. They created this mod for the 1.20.1 version, back when the actual trial vaults were not even added. They also agreed that they are not well-versed when it comes to pixel art.

u/Larrical_Larry mentioned that the model, the animations, and the sound effects were all excellent. They even wanted to know where the sounds were sourced from, to which the OP claimed that they mixed up all the sounds they found on the internet.

Redditors react to the idea of a mimic mob in the game (Image via Reddit)

u/GigoFNAF claimed that this mob looks terrifying. Meanwhile, another player who goes by the name u/asnaujaslt joked that they started playing Minecraft after getting scared of mimics in Terraria, only to find a similar mod here.

Concept mobs can make Minecraft better

Mojang Studios added new mob variants and changed the look of spawn eggs (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mobs not only make Minecraft more fun, but some contribute significantly to a player's progress. Mojang Studios recently announced some update drops that will expand the animal roster in the game. Cows, chickens, and pigs are getting warm and cold variants, while wolves got eight new variants last year.

However, developers should focus on adding unique mobs in the overworld that are not rare. As the concept shared in the Reddit post, perhaps Mojang Studios can add something that not only presents a difficult challenge but also introduces a new gameplay mechanic.

