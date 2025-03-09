Minecraft player shares an unusual way to use wind charges with allays

Minecraft has many different gameplay mechanics that make the experience challenging and fun. Last year, the developers added the mace weapon, a new mob called the breeze, and the wind charge item, which gives the player a slight upward boost to negate fall damage. However, that’s not its only purpose.

Ad

A Minecraft player with the username u/IzDevv shared a short video on the subreddit of the game, showcasing a very unique way of using allay mobs with the wind charge. The clip shows the player trying to climb a column while several allays follow. The original poster then started using the wind charge on the flying mobs to get a small boost, eventually going up.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the video, u/NanoCat0407 said they never thought about using the Slow Falling effect to go high up in the game with wind charges. Another user, u/bananapeeljazzy, said they would not even be made if someone was using a mace on them to go up.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/IzDevv from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/IzDevv from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/Outside-Sandwich-565 found the idea interesting and appreciated how the video cut at the end when the user was about to miss the wind charge shot. u/Emerald_Pick said the clip reminded them of the mobile game Doodle Jump. Another user, u/binhan123ad, asked the original poster to combo this with a mace shot to make it a God hammer move.

Redditors react to the post (Image via Reddit)

u/JMRaich wondered what would happen if the user misclicked on the allay and it grabs the wind charge. They suggested the video would then be called “Heaven’s Fall.”

Ad

u/TJSPY0837 pointed out that the allays are already holding it. u/FurnitureNCoffins jokingly called this climb an “allayvator.” Another user, u/skram42, said that it was "a little rude" but it works wonderfully.

Fun gameplay mechanics in Minecraft

The complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft might seem like a simple game with the objective of surviving in the blocky world by gathering resources and making structures, but there are many interesting mechanics that add to its complexity. For example, redstone is an item that mimics electricity in the title.

Players have used redstone to make some amazing machines, such as automatic farms, doors, and even computers with powerful processing systems. These computers have functional displays and can even run simple programs, including games such as Minesweeper. With the addition of new items and blocks, Mojang Studios is allowing the creation of more unique structures in the blocky world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!