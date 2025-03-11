Minecraft player shares world seed with a naturally generated question mark

The world of Minecraft is generated based on an algorithm that ensures everything spawns in the right place but in a random order to keep things fresh. Since it's completely automated, there are times when this algorithm creates structures that resemble familiar objects and symbols, and coming across such structures is worth a share.

Minecraft player and Redditor u/WMK96561 shared an image on the game's subreddit showing an area with a natively generated question mark symbol. The mark is on sand blocks and is filled with water, adding a perfect contrast. The original poster mentioned the seed and the coordinates of the location. They are as follows:

Seed: -39006482427340374

Coordinates: -1859, -11401

Reacting to the post, u/EpicMuttonChops said that they tried it and can confirm that it is naturally generated. They even congratulated the OP on their excellent find.

Comment byu/WMK9651 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/WMK9651 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Meanwhile, u/ShadeDrop7 pointed out that even though the OP was not the one who found the structure, it was still quite impressive.

u/David_Pacefico jokingly congratulated the OP for finding the Riddler’s hideout. For those who do not know, the Riddler is a supervillain who appears in the Batman comics and has question marks all over his costume.

Redditors react to the question mark find in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/Deeformecreep added to this joke, claiming that the OP now has to find all the Riddler trophies to fight him, while u/LordCypher40K opined that it would be an extremely tedious task. Meanwhile, u/Trabless claimed that even the game seed got confused and showed a question mark sign.

The Riddler jokes continued with u/TheAmeixaRoxa quoting the supervillain from the Arkham video games. To this, Redditor u/lucasthech mentioned that they were getting flashbacks of their struggle to collect all the Riddler trophies.

Bizarre structures found in Minecraft

One of the tallest pillager outposts in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/pushupi123 || Mojang Studios)

This is not the first time someone has come across something bizarre in the blocky world. The subreddit of the game is filled with posts sharing different seeds that spawn strange structures, including extremely tall pillager towers, two floating desert temples, and even a village embedded inside a cave.

Most of these unorthodox structures are found in the Bedrock Edition, as it is considered to be the version that has more bugs. Players have also come across structures such as two end portals in the same stronghold or even a Pale Garden biome with just one Pale Oak tree.

Since the game world is massive and procedurally generated, it is common for the algorithm to encounter errors, leading to such issues. Thankfully, most of these glitches are minor and rarely affect the overall experience.

