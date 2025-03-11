Minecraft Player travels 5000 blocks to find a tiny, rare pale garden with one tree

Minecraft received a new overworld biome last year called the Pale Garden. It added the Pale Oak tree, resin block, eyeblossom flower, the Creaking Heart, and the interesting hostile mob, Creaking. As the name suggests, this biome has a desaturated or pale appearance with eyeblossom flowers adding an orange accent. However, it appears players are coming across only a tree rather than a garden.

Ad

A Minecraft player named u/theowljello shared an image on the game's subreddit, showing how they came across the Pale Garden biome, which was around 5,000 blocks away from their spawn point. Not only that, the entire biome was just one Pale Oak tree in the middle of a normal forest.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to this post, u/LegoNoah123 shared mixed feelings about the newly added Pale Garden. They appreciated the idea of a horror-themed biome, just like the Deep Dark where the Warden spawns. However, they suggested something was missing with the Pale Garden, although they could not put their finger on it. The user added that the monster was perhaps not that dangerous.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/theowljello from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

The Creaking is an interesting mob that moves only when the player is not looking at it. Apart from that, it does not deal much damage when it attacks. While there is a creepy factor with its game mechanics, there is no element of threat, which does not make the mob too scary.

Comment byu/theowljello from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Another user, u/KaiTheG4mer, opined that the Pale Garden could have been much better if Mojang Studios did not just take the dark oak tree and reduce its saturation to make it look gray. Apart from the Creaking mob, there is nothing unique about the new biome.

u/ScornfulSoul556 replied to the comment, saying they understood their frustration but were happy for another type of wood being in the game. u/Conscious_Web7874 added that it wasn't a garden but rather a lazy dark oak forest re-skinned to look slightly different.

Ad

Redditors react to the post and discuss the Pale Garden biome (Image via Reddit)

They added that the Creaking is "the best thing" in the update and that the Pale Garden should have been a never-seen-before biome that brings something unique and new to Minecraft.

Ad

The addition of new content in Minecraft

The Minecraft Live event will announce new drops (Image via Mojang Studios)

Last year's updates in Minecraft saw many new things added to the blocky world. Players got eight new wolf variants, the trial chambers, the breeze mob, mace, and the wind charge item. By the end of 2024, Mojang Studios announced the addition of the Pale Garden, which did not impress fans much.

However, 2025 has gotten off to a great start with the announcement of new mob variants for almost all animals. Cows, pigs, and chickens are getting cold and warm variants, increasing the diversity in the blocky world. Minecraft Live is right around the corner, and players are expecting the announcement of something big.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!