Minecraft player showcases beautiful Aztec city build

Minecraft players have created some of the most astounding builds. The effort and time invested into these projects are commendable, showing the dedication fans have for the game. While Creative mode gives access to many features, making the building process easier, some players take the challenging route and create massive structures in Survival or even Hardcore mode.Redditor OmegaKaroffel shared some images on r/Minecraft, showing a massive and intricately designed Aztec city build featuring temples, bridges, pyramids, statues, and towers. What’s even better is that many of these structures had well-designed interiors too.Newest Builds in my Survival Aztec City byu/OmegaKartoffel inMinecraftbuildsThe creative decision to build the city in a jungle with a river nearby made it look even better. The city also featured a massive Nether portal. OP added that this entire city was made in Survival mode, which makes it even more impressive.ladypurplestar pointed out that the warrior statues with the creeper skulls took the build to the next level. They also asked how long the builders have been playing in this world. OP replied that they spent around 600 hours, and the server has been running for a few years.Redditors talk about the Aztec city build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit)StrengthAgreeable919 added that the details on the temple were beautiful. The pyramids were probably the highlight of the entire build, and creating such massive structures with fine details in Survival mode is beyond impressive.Embarrassed-Alps-306 was confused about what could be their favorite part of this city, pointing out that the statues in the background would most likely be their pick. Unfortunately, OP did not mention how long it took them to build them or if this world file was available for download.Impressive builds in MinecraftThe Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge || Mojang Studios)The blocky world is a massive canvas that allows talented builders to create almost anything their imagination can conjure. Players have made structures from both real and fictional worlds and let other players explore them in a new way.Mosst famously, a player made the castle of Winterfell from the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. Others have recreated structures from the Attack on Titan anime.Then there are players who recreate real structures like towns, cities, and even natural landmarks such as Mt. Everest. Build the Earth is a collaborative project that aims to recreate every structure on Earth in Minecraft, and some cities such as Paris and New York are almost complete. What makes this even more impressive is that these structures are made at 1:1 scale.