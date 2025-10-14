  • home icon
Minecraft player showcases beautiful cozy lakeside village build

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Oct 14, 2025 10:54 GMT
A Minecraft player made a cozy village in the game (Image via Reddit/waxfraud/Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player made a cozy village in the game (Image via Reddit/waxfraud/Mojang Studios)

Beautiful builds in Minecraft are some of the most popular projects builders take in the blocky world. With the use of different blocks such as leaf blocks, clay, bricks, etc, players make cozy places like a small and warm base in the middle of a snowy mountain, lush green water tunnels, and even massive jungle treehouses.

A Minecraft player, u/waxfraud, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing a cozy lakeside village they made that looked like it was inspired by the architecture of Netherlands; slender and tall houses, colorful flowers, and a lot of lights.

Every little detail of the build made the village more beautiful. The original poster mentioned that this build is a part of their Hardcore series and they have uploaded more videos on their YouTube channel.

u/_Rydnar_ jokingly asked about how much emeralds would be required as rent for living in this village. u/ItsOrkulus replied that it should be 100 blocks every day. u/No_EyebrowsEmmy1 found the build to be stunning.

u/heniroksoo said that seeing this village made them realize how much they don’t know about making structures in Minecraft. u/Fancy_Advantage_4900 suggested that this village could be turned into an RPG server with different players coming together and taking up various roles.

Redditors talk about the cozy lakeside village build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the cozy lakeside village build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

While this post just had a single image showing the build, if one goes to the original poster’s YouTube channel, they would find an hour-long video showing how the entire structure was made. The builder shares a lot of interesting insight about the designing process and different materials used to build it. Watching the video is important because it reveals the tiny details that the picture fails to show.

Great builds in Minecraft

A Minecraft player makes cars using the shelf block (Image via u/_Waffle__Warrior_/Reddit || Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player makes cars using the shelf block (Image via u/_Waffle__Warrior_/Reddit || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have shown immense creative skills and patience by working on projects that often take days, months, and even years to complete. Talented builders have created massive bases, castles, towns, and even a fictional country that took a decade to complete. Some have even recreated fictional worlds such as the Shiganshina District from the Attack on Titan series.

All these builds show how dedicated players are towards the blocky game. With the addition of The Copper Age update, Mojang Studios have given players more tools and items to use for their builds.

For example, recently a player made a non-functional car using the shelf block. Copper blocks and the copper golem are also some great items that can be incorporated in building projects. What makes some of these structures so impressive is that they are made in Hardcore mode where players have to gather every single resource manually.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Pranay Mishra
