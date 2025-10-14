Minecraft player showcases beautiful cozy lakeside village build

Beautiful builds in Minecraft are some of the most popular projects builders take in the blocky world. With the use of different blocks such as leaf blocks, clay, bricks, etc, players make cozy places like a small and warm base in the middle of a snowy mountain, lush green water tunnels, and even massive jungle treehouses.A Minecraft player, u/waxfraud, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing a cozy lakeside village they made that looked like it was inspired by the architecture of Netherlands; slender and tall houses, colorful flowers, and a lot of lights.Every little detail of the build made the village more beautiful. The original poster mentioned that this build is a part of their Hardcore series and they have uploaded more videos on their YouTube channel.just another cozy lakeside village in Minecraft byu/waxfraud inMinecraftu/_Rydnar_ jokingly asked about how much emeralds would be required as rent for living in this village. u/ItsOrkulus replied that it should be 100 blocks every day. u/No_EyebrowsEmmy1 found the build to be stunning.u/heniroksoo said that seeing this village made them realize how much they don’t know about making structures in Minecraft. u/Fancy_Advantage_4900 suggested that this village could be turned into an RPG server with different players coming together and taking up various roles.Redditors talk about the cozy lakeside village build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)While this post just had a single image showing the build, if one goes to the original poster’s YouTube channel, they would find an hour-long video showing how the entire structure was made. The builder shares a lot of interesting insight about the designing process and different materials used to build it. Watching the video is important because it reveals the tiny details that the picture fails to show.Great builds in MinecraftA Minecraft player makes cars using the shelf block (Image via u/_Waffle__Warrior_/Reddit || Mojang Studios)Minecraft players have shown immense creative skills and patience by working on projects that often take days, months, and even years to complete. Talented builders have created massive bases, castles, towns, and even a fictional country that took a decade to complete. Some have even recreated fictional worlds such as the Shiganshina District from the Attack on Titan series.All these builds show how dedicated players are towards the blocky game. With the addition of The Copper Age update, Mojang Studios have given players more tools and items to use for their builds.For example, recently a player made a non-functional car using the shelf block. Copper blocks and the copper golem are also some great items that can be incorporated in building projects. What makes some of these structures so impressive is that they are made in Hardcore mode where players have to gather every single resource manually.