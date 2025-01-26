Minecraft player showcases beautiful Cyberpunk city build

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/flannerius shared some images on the game's subreddit showing a city inspired by the world of Cyberpunk. The pictures featured tall buildings and other structures with beautiful neon lights of different colors. The original poster said some were old pictures of a project that's still in progress and that they will continue working on it after watching the Blade Runner movie.

Reacting to this post, u/Sekuri praised the build and asked the OP how they got the colored lights. Minecraft does not feature a glowing effect with lights, such as glow stones or lanterns.

The original poster replied, saying they used the Solas Shaders. They said they used froglights and sea lanterns along with candles.

User u/PlatypusRamp commented, saying they have attempting to do the same thing, but it never turned out right. Another user, u/Spookkye, said the original poster deserves a medal for making the creeper hologram.

User u/Kindly-Ad8440 mentioned that the froglights have been used nicely. They said they forgot that these items exist since they never find swamps of any kind and neither do they bring frogs in the nether. User u/NightmareEvil3475 praised the city, saying it looks awesome.

Another user named u/Imperator_Oliver said the structures are beautiful and wished they could make holograms. However, since they are playing on the Bedrock Edition, it cannot be done. The user also mentioned that the build inspired them to make their own Cyberpunk city.

Meanwhile, u/Blaringferret said the city "looks incredible."

Impressive builds in Minecraft

Minecraft players have built some astounding structures in the blocky world, including massive villages and entire cities to even fictional countries with complicated networks of highways.

These creations are a testament to the possibilities of what this simple game from Mojang Studios allows. Interestingly, many of these builds are inspired by other popular games like Dark Souls and The Legend of Zelda.

For instance, some builders have recreated the dark, gothic castles and structures of Dark Souls, complete with intricate catacombs. Others have brought the breathtaking world of Hyrule from The Legend of Zelda to life. Not only that, but a player recently made the Shiganshina District from the popular anime series Attack on Titan.

