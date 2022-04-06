Minecraft player showcases their engineered farms

Farming is an important aspect of Minecraft. The resources gleaned from it are precious and used in crafting food and breeding mobs recipes. Wheat, beetroot, potatoes, carrots, melons and pumpkins are among the most useful items in the game and they're fortunately easy to get.

Redstone is also instrumental and is used to make things automatic or to function a lot better and smoother than they usually do. The introduction of redstone may be the most influential change the game has ever seen.

A Minecraft Redditor combined the two aspects into one incredible result. Redstone is on full display here and is used to make the farm more efficient.

Minecraft Redditor engineers insane farm with tons of redstone

The user who posted it captioned it with "over-engineering farms." That's true, as the poster used tons of redstone dust, extra blocks, comparators, repeaters and more to make one melon block get automatically mined.

That's still impressive, even if it is pretty unnecessary. Redstone feats are always worthy of praise and, a lot of the time, completely unnecessary. Redstone gaming emulators serve no purpose in the game, but they are impressive.

The user has a small square with a single melon plant in the middle in the post. As soon as the melon grows, the user hits a button that prompts the redstone to get to work.

After that, grass blocks are sent up that break the melon. The blocks are stationed all around the plant, so it can be broken no matter which side the melon grows on.

Redstone has been used for many farms (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Once the melon is broken, the grass blocks are replaced with minecarts with hoppers. Presumably, underneath the redstone build has chests that the hoppers can drop the items into.

The grass blocks then return to their normal spot and the process repeats itself as many times as the button is pushed. Incredibly, the farming process is nearly entirely automated, a true triumph of redstone.

The community seems to agree, as they've given it almost 24 thousand upvotes in less than 24 hours at writing. It has garnered a 97% upvote percentage and tons of supportive comments.

It may be completely overdone, but it is still a cool Minecraft redstone build.

