Minecraft player showcases great ways to use water buckets

A bucket of water can be a Minecraft player's best friend, and this was recently exemplified in a Reddit post by u/xwastedwhaley, where they shared a short video clip demonstrating just how many useful ways water buckets can help players. Some methods are certainly familiar to longtime veterans, but newer fans might be surprised by just how useful water buckets really are.

In response to the post, Minecraft players shared their own thoughts, many of which centered on why they never travel without at least one bucket of water. Given the fact that a water bucket can save a player's life in the right situation, it's hard not to see why they feel this way. The benefits are incredibly high, and water buckets certainly aren't difficult to obtain.

Minecraft fans discuss their experiences with water buckets and how useful they are

As expected, many Minecraft fans were quite familiar with the more nuanced uses of water buckets, to say the least. Although some had somewhat sardonic responses to the post, suggesting that everyone already knew the uses of water buckets in the ways that u/xwastedwhaley demonstrated, others thanked them for their contribution and appreciated the video's short runtime.

A few Minecraft players shared additional methods of using water buckets and also offered tricks like removing the water source block that the bucket creates quickly enough to still launch themselves with a trident. Regardless, fans all agreed that having a water bucket on hand is always a good idea.

Some players in the comments were also a bit surprised at how well u/xwastedwhaley was using the touch controls within Minecraft: Pocket Edition. However, other commenters claimed that it simply takes practice. Most players would likely prefer a mouse and keyboard or gamepad, but there are those who prefer gaming with touch controls.

Meanwhile, a few commenters remarked that they hadn't thought of some of the tactics displayed by u/xwastedwhaley, with u/Lord-cosmo stating that they'd been playing the game for over a decade and were thankful for the clip. It's possible that while some fans certainly knew water buckets were useful, they simply didn't experiment with them as much.

It's important to remember that although Minecraft is over ten years old at this point, there are still plenty of new players regularly making their way to Mojang's sandbox title. Some fans may see u/xwastedwhaley's video as stating the obvious, but plenty of newer arrivals may not have had the same experience as those who have been playing the game since its earliest days.

Whatever the case, sometimes players just need to get back to basics when it comes to the game's blocks and items. Water buckets are undoubtedly one of the most useful tools in the game, but there are many more blocks/items in Minecraft with overlooked features.