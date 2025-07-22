  • home icon
Minecraft player showcases incredible Final Fantasy X map art made after 168 hours

By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:26 GMT
Redditors react to the map art build
A Minecraft player made a 3D map art featuring Final Fantasy (Image via Reddit/Tippsters10592/Mojang Studios)

Over time, Minecraft players have shown that they could use in-game items to create art pieces that sometimes seem impossible. Placing different colored blocks in a particular order to resemble pixels from a distance, images can be created using physical structures. However, sometimes, talented builders make things even more interesting by creating 3D map art.

A Minecraft player, u/Tippsters10592, shared a couple of images on the game’s subreddit showing a 3D map art featuring characters from the popular game Final Fantasy. What makes this build so impressive is that the player did it in Survival mode within 168 hours. The user mentioned that a friend also helped in the build, and they also used a schematic mod.

u/akakarmaboy was shocked at how this map art build only took a week to complete. The original poster replied to the comment saying that they took just seven days of actual playtime in a span of over two weeks.

u/_Humble_Bumble_Bee had an interesting question. They wondered about the benefits of building 3D art in a staircase pattern rather than just placing all the blocks on the same height.

In reply, u/roydgriffin pointed out that placing blocks at different heights can create subtle shading effects, making the same color appear in different tones. u/ThatRandomGuy0125 explained that Minecraft maps added natural shading to slopes, so players could unlock more color variation than placing blocks in a flat grid by building in a sloped or staircase pattern.

Redditors react to the map art build (Image via Reddit)

u/Pretend_Meal152 said they loved how two incredible games were combined in the post. u/Sad-Berry8428 called the map art great and added that they were playing Final Fantasy X on their PlayStation 2, so the post made them feel good.

Beautiful art made in Minecraft

A beautiful castle made in the game (Image via Reddit/MineMxts/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have used various blocks in the blocky world to create structures that are no less than art. Recently, a player made a medieval castle on a mountaintop that resembled a Renaissance painting. Similarly, players have created towns and villages inspired by the architecture of medieval Europe.

All of these builds show how Minecraft has evolved from a simple adventure game to something that can push the creative skills of players. Not just artistic builds, but some redstone engineers have also made unbelievable machines, such as working displays and powerful computers using complex redstone circuitry.

