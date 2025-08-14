  • home icon
  Minecraft player showcases futuristic space station build

Minecraft player showcases futuristic space station build

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Aug 14, 2025 10:57 GMT
Redditors talk about the space station base build
A space station base build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Bright_Passion_2215 /Mojang Studios)

Minecraft offers a massive world and hundreds of different blocks, and talented builders use these resources creatively to make some of the most astounding structures in the blocky world. The amount of planning and effort that goes into these builds is commendable. Among the many genres of structures, sci-fi and space-themed builds are especially popular.

On r/Minecraftbuilds, Redditor Bright_Passion_2215 shared a futuristic space station. The ring structure, purple-colored blocks, and great use of lighting make it appear like some sort of hyperdrive ship. OP also placed a dark, cloudy background to give the effect of deep space.

rx7braap said the build looked like the ORBIS from the online game Elite Dangerous. While OP did not mention any inspiration for the build, it does seem ORBIS may have had an influence on this space station’s design.

Gal-XD_exe was very impressed by the shaders used in the End dimension and asked for more information. OP replied that it was Solas shaders and even suggested turning down the lighting radius and bloom strength while playing in Survival mode, as these settings can become overwhelming.

Redditors talk about the space station base build (Image via Reddit)
Eligriv_leproplayer pointed out that the color scheme of the build perfectly complements the futuristic, sci-fi setting. Considering that purple is mostly associated with the End dimension, it adds an element of mystery to the space station.

OutdoorWombat54 asked for a download file if it was available. However, there was no reply from OP. A world download file would allow anyone to add the build to their own world and explore it firsthand.

Some of the best builds in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)
r/Minecraft and r/Minecraftbuilds have seen some truly remarkable creations by talented players. Some have spent almost a decade working on a single massive project, like a entire fictional country, others focus on smaller-scale projects like medieval castles, towers, and bridges.

Most popularly, a player posted images of Winterfell Castle from the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. This castle was also featured in the Game of Thrones TV series; however, the builder mentioned that they focused heavily on details from the novels. These builds are a testament to the creativity, passion, and dedication players have for Minecraft.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Angad Sharma
