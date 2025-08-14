Minecraft player showcases futuristic space station build

Minecraft offers a massive world and hundreds of different blocks, and talented builders use these resources creatively to make some of the most astounding structures in the blocky world. The amount of planning and effort that goes into these builds is commendable. Among the many genres of structures, sci-fi and space-themed builds are especially popular.On r/Minecraftbuilds, Redditor Bright_Passion_2215 shared a futuristic space station. The ring structure, purple-colored blocks, and great use of lighting make it appear like some sort of hyperdrive ship. OP also placed a dark, cloudy background to give the effect of deep space.Futuristic Space Station byu/Bright_Passion_2215 inMinecraftbuildsrx7braap said the build looked like the ORBIS from the online game Elite Dangerous. While OP did not mention any inspiration for the build, it does seem ORBIS may have had an influence on this space station’s design.Gal-XD_exe was very impressed by the shaders used in the End dimension and asked for more information. OP replied that it was Solas shaders and even suggested turning down the lighting radius and bloom strength while playing in Survival mode, as these settings can become overwhelming.Redditors talk about the space station base build (Image via Reddit)Eligriv_leproplayer pointed out that the color scheme of the build perfectly complements the futuristic, sci-fi setting. Considering that purple is mostly associated with the End dimension, it adds an element of mystery to the space station.OutdoorWombat54 asked for a download file if it was available. However, there was no reply from OP. A world download file would allow anyone to add the build to their own world and explore it firsthand.Some of the best builds in MinecraftThe Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)r/Minecraft and r/Minecraftbuilds have seen some truly remarkable creations by talented players. Some have spent almost a decade working on a single massive project, like a entire fictional country, others focus on smaller-scale projects like medieval castles, towers, and bridges.Most popularly, a player posted images of Winterfell Castle from the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. This castle was also featured in the Game of Thrones TV series; however, the builder mentioned that they focused heavily on details from the novels. These builds are a testament to the creativity, passion, and dedication players have for Minecraft.