Minecraft player showcases incredible instant fast travel redstone mechanism

Minecraft might look like a simple game that lets players build structures and fight hostile mobs, but several talented builders have shown how incredible machines can be built in the game without any mods. For example, there is no way to teleport to a faraway location in the blocky world. However, with the use of redstone and other components, along with incredible creative skills, machines can be made to do just that.A Minecraft player, u/Qwayzaar2, shared a video on the game’s subreddit showing a new and quite astonishing way of teleporting to far regions of the blocky world within two seconds. The clip shows the player walking on a large map and then jumping to the location they want to travel to. As mentioned, they get teleported to the place in just two seconds.My new singleplayer worlds new Rapid Jump Transport System byu/Qwayzaar2 inMinecraftThe video also shows the entire mechanism of the teleportation machine, which requires pistons, slime blocks, ender pearls, nether portals, and other items to function.The user explained that while the ender pearl does the teleportation, a complex redstone mechanism is required to keep the chunk loaded. For those who do not know, “chunks” are areas in Minecraft that are loaded when the player is within a specific distance from them. Comment byu/Qwayzaar2 from discussion inMinecraftu/DeathBringer4311 pointed out that Docm77 on Hermitcraft was cooking up some wild stuff; he built an entire teleportation network where he could select a destination and warp there instantly. Even crazier, he set it up so that just by logging out and back in within a set time, he’s instantly returned to his home base.Comment byu/Qwayzaar2 from discussion inMinecraftu/AkiraN19 chimed in, saying they couldn't physically keep up with Hermitcraft even though they’d love to, but they knew Doc and the rest of the crew well thanks to the Life series. They joked that Doc felt like some kind of ancient, unknowable entity, one you do not want to anger or accidentally blow up his redstone machines.Redditors react to the teleportation machine (Image via Reddit)u/BioFrosted A user admitted that even with subtitles, they had no clue what was going on, just pure admiration for the insane skill it must’ve taken to build a redstone machine like that.u/Kenny741 sarcastically responded to the suggestion for improvements, highlighting just how absurdly advanced the original build already is. u/Iambic_429 echoed the sentiment, saying they asked themselves how this could even be improved, because you just can’t beat traveling thousands of blocks in two seconds.Incredible builds in MinecraftThe complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)Minecraft players have shown how powerful redstone can be when it comes to creating automatic machines and other contraptions. It might sound impossible, but some talented redstone engineers have made functional displays and even a working computer in-game. Some of these computers can simple programs and games such as Minesweeper.There are dedicated communities for redstone, where engineers discuss new designs and improve their ideas. If the developers can add more items to make the redstone even more powerful, one can only imagine all the new machines players will build.