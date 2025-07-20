  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft player showcases incredible instant fast travel redstone mechanism

Minecraft player showcases incredible instant fast travel redstone mechanism

By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 20, 2025 15:23 GMT
A Minecraft player makes an incredible teleporting machine
A Minecraft player makes an incredible teleporting machine (Image via Reddit/Qwayzaar2/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft might look like a simple game that lets players build structures and fight hostile mobs, but several talented builders have shown how incredible machines can be built in the game without any mods. For example, there is no way to teleport to a faraway location in the blocky world. However, with the use of redstone and other components, along with incredible creative skills, machines can be made to do just that.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/Qwayzaar2, shared a video on the game’s subreddit showing a new and quite astonishing way of teleporting to far regions of the blocky world within two seconds. The clip shows the player walking on a large map and then jumping to the location they want to travel to. As mentioned, they get teleported to the place in just two seconds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

The video also shows the entire mechanism of the teleportation machine, which requires pistons, slime blocks, ender pearls, nether portals, and other items to function.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The user explained that while the ender pearl does the teleportation, a complex redstone mechanism is required to keep the chunk loaded. For those who do not know, “chunks” are areas in Minecraft that are loaded when the player is within a specific distance from them.

Ad
Ad

u/DeathBringer4311 pointed out that Docm77 on Hermitcraft was cooking up some wild stuff; he built an entire teleportation network where he could select a destination and warp there instantly. Even crazier, he set it up so that just by logging out and back in within a set time, he’s instantly returned to his home base.

Ad

u/AkiraN19 chimed in, saying they couldn't physically keep up with Hermitcraft even though they’d love to, but they knew Doc and the rest of the crew well thanks to the Life series. They joked that Doc felt like some kind of ancient, unknowable entity, one you do not want to anger or accidentally blow up his redstone machines.

Redditors react to the teleportation machine (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the teleportation machine (Image via Reddit)

u/BioFrosted A user admitted that even with subtitles, they had no clue what was going on, just pure admiration for the insane skill it must’ve taken to build a redstone machine like that.

Ad

u/Kenny741 sarcastically responded to the suggestion for improvements, highlighting just how absurdly advanced the original build already is. u/Iambic_429 echoed the sentiment, saying they asked themselves how this could even be improved, because you just can’t beat traveling thousands of blocks in two seconds.

Incredible builds in Minecraft

The complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)
The complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have shown how powerful redstone can be when it comes to creating automatic machines and other contraptions. It might sound impossible, but some talented redstone engineers have made functional displays and even a working computer in-game. Some of these computers can simple programs and games such as Minesweeper.

There are dedicated communities for redstone, where engineers discuss new designs and improve their ideas. If the developers can add more items to make the redstone even more powerful, one can only imagine all the new machines players will build.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications